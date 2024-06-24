In this episode, we spotlight the CSOs and the strategies they employ in the fight against radicalisation. We discuss how CSOs can adapt existing mechanisms and strategies to address extremists’ changing recruitment and disinformation tactics amid the complex economic, political, and social/cultural challenges they face on the front lines, from banditry to widespread unemployment to ethnic and religious tensions. This episode was recorded live, following a four-hour workshop for CSOs on media literacy and strategies to combat radicalization in their communities.

Media Minded explores the frightening world of misinformation and propaganda. Now in its fourth season, each episode tackles a new facet of the fight against violent extremism in West Africa. Aided by the rapid invention of new information and communication technologies, terrorist organisations have devised new ways to recruit and train members, and upend local communities with deadlier and more destructive tactics. Through interviews with leading counter terrorism experts, journalists, psychologists, and organisations fighting extremists in their communities, this series equips listeners with the knowledge and successful strategies to counter radicalisation at home.

Presented by Matteo Bergamini MBE.

Season 4 of this podcast is made possible thanks to the kind support and sponsorship of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre.