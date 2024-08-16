Stories that Inspire Ideas!

X Divides Opinion — A small group of Labour MPs are quitting X, formerly known as Twitter, citing misinformation and far-right hate speech as the main concern. A survey by Savanta reveals that 29 per cent of X users think the changes under Elon Musk have made the platform worse and are considering leaving.

Are We Immune to Fantasy Violence? The 1980s classic slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street has been reduced to a 15 certificate by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The new rating is partly down to modern audiences being 'more accepting of violent scenes which are more fantastical in nature' but concerned about portrayals of 'real-world violence.'

Is Therapy Good for Everyone? Around one in three adolescents received medical and professional assistance for a mental health disorder last year. However, there is evidence to suggest that 'indiscriminate use of mental health treatment,' can have a damaging effect on a young person's chances of making a full recovery. The narrative that therapy is good for everyone should avoid assuming that young people will benefit from mental health treatment the same way that adults can.

Is Age Just a Number in Politics? The latest poll figures show Kamala Harris taking the lead at 46.9 per cent while Donald Trump races behind her with 44.3 per cent. Age may just be a number but where politics is concerned, energy and spunk can make all the difference. At 59, Harris is almost two daces younger than Trump which may or may not resonate with voters come November 5.

LGB Toxic Stereotyping: The LGBTQ+ community is supposed to be welcoming and inclusive for those on the periphery of sexual norms. Recent evidence, however, reveals a subculture with a 'toxic hyper-focus on physical appearance.' Those who are more conservative and do not fit the flamboyant or tomboyish LGBTQ+ stereotype can easily find themselves on the outskirts.

Lethal Sweets: A charity in New Zealand has unknowingly distributed methamphetamine-laced sweets, some of which contain up to 300 doses above the average and with a street value of approximately £468. It's believed that at least 400 people may have been affected.

Zuckerberg's Love Monument: Mark Zuckerberg has revealed a 7-foot statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan. The silver and aquamarine art piece has sparked comparisons to Avatar but Zuckerberg's intentions were about: 'bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife.'

That’s all from us this week. See you Next Friday!