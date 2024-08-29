In the fragile modern landscape of pub ownership, you’re always searching for ways to attract extra customers. Additional income lets you invest in your facilities, staff members and security, ensuring you can offer the best service possible and be confident in long-term viability.

Bringing more university students through your doors could be a useful goal, as the average UK student spends over £30 per month on alcohol. Providing the best venue for those nights out can position you well to capture that spend.

Host student-friendly events

Consider hosting exclusive events on your quieter nights. This is a great way to boost the number of people visiting your venue, especially when you’d otherwise see lower takings. As a bonus, you can charge a small entry fee.

These events attract undergraduates because they know it’ll be a youthful crowd, so they can catch up with friends and meet others of a similar age.

Larger footfall can also mean an increased chance of injury, so you may find it prudent to review your pub insurance to ensure you’re happy with your level of coverage as you welcome more people into your establishment.

Deals and discounts

Student deals are common in the hospitality world, with lower prices for those who present a university ID card.

Most students need to carefully budget their expenses. A special discount can make their money go a little further. All you need to do is make sure they know about it. If possible, place posters around your pub and on campus, and promote this on your social channels.

Create a welcoming and trendy atmosphere

Making your target audience feel welcome is a must. Place a ‘students welcome’ sign outside and be kind and attentive when they enter. Be on your A-game when it comes to service so that they’re encouraged to come back time and time again — and, if they do, try to remember their regular orders to create that feeling of home.

Décor can also have an impact. A modern, polished appearance helps make a good first impression but comfort and character keep students coming back, so don’t neglect design.

Take advantage of social media

It’s no secret that social media is a powerful advertising tool. Over 56 million Brits actively use it and students, who have grown up with it, will expect to be able to learn about you through these channels.

You can use social media to showcase your facilities, design and atmosphere, as well as highlight deals and provide useful information like opening times.

If you aren’t confident in your tech savviness, you can task some of your more youthful employees to manage your social channels — they’ll know what platforms are most important and how to behave engagingly on them.

Collaborate with universities

Working alongside the universities you’re hoping to draw business from can be a great way to advertise. Think about sponsoring events or letting societies use your pub for meetings.

Taking advantage of freshers’ week is another good idea. Handing out promotional flyers on campus during this time can encourage those unfamiliar with the city to choose your pub.