Down in the deep, dark rabbit holes of social media, is enough ever really enough?

Social Media and ‘Consumption Sublimification’

A study published in 2021 suggests that our shopping habits may be spiralling out of control, and it seems that social media is only exacerbating the issue. The article, ‘Consumption Ideology,’ proposes that consumers act as ‘ideologues … striving to satiate a neurotic desire.’ And their ideology? The pursuit of ‘sublime objects,’ popularised by trends and marketed as must-have items.

Brands and influencers work by tapping into our desire to be fashionable and up-to-date with the latest craze, thereby greasing the consumerism wheel. Take the Prime Energy fad. At the height of the frenzy, store shelves were stripped by children and adults alike who were eager to get their hands on the prized drink. Until suddenly … they weren’t. Interest eventually waned until Prime became just another energy drink — no more exciting than Red Bull or Lucozade. All that this craze achieved was to line the pockets of wily sellers who charged up to £100 for a single bottle. TikTok was particularly instrumental here by providing a dynamic platform from which the drink could be promoted and sold. KSI and other influencers preached the benefits of Prime’s ultra-hydrating ingredients, triggering a mass surge to the convenient TikTok shop.

This is the vicious cycle that trendy products standardly plunge consumers into. The term ‘consumption sublimification’ is particularly relevant here. It describes the way that some products attain almost deific status. Today’s influencers have enormous power to accelerate the process of consumption sublimification since they command a cult-like community of followers. Is it possible to brainwash somebody into spending hundreds of pounds on what is essentially flavoured water? Apparently, yes. But behind this irrational behaviour lies quite a simple explanation.

High Hopes and False Promises

The desire to copy those we look up to often elevates the occasional impulse buy to an ideology of hyper-consumerism. But how close is this to being seen as cult-like behaviour? Oxford Languages defines ‘cult’ as ‘a system of religious veneration and devotion directed towards a particular figure or object.’ While it’s excessive to suggest that hyper-consumerism qualifies as an actual religion, there’s no denying that, like a religion, it has adherents who view it as a way of life. Just think, ‘veneration’ and ‘devotion’ are often directed at the latest miracle serum, technology or beauty product that we absolutely must have to be part of the cool crowd.

On a subconscious level, many of us feel that possessing a particular new product will somehow elevate our social status and give us a taste of the kind of ‘perfect’ lives that our favourite influencers showcase. Except, of course, image and reality often diverge. Influencers’ lives are far from perfect and that expensive mass-produced blush you just bought has, unsurprisingly, failed to give you the complexion of an angel. But that doesn’t stop us from hoping that, just maybe, the next product we buy will fulfil its promise. This part is the ‘reflect(ion) and enact(ion of) ideology through consumption.’ Young people are especially vulnerable to this as they have peer pressure to deal with, on top of the influence of social media. Nobody wants to be ostracised because they use a two-year-old smartphone instead of the latest Apple model, or wear a different jumper from the one all their friends have.

Consumers Can Fight Back

There’s certainly plenty of evidence to suggest that hyper-consumerism can have a cult-like response; a single-minded wish for ‘More!‘ that is shared by hundreds, if not thousands of people alarmingly quickly. However, it’s interesting to note that the study also speaks of consumers’ awareness that their excessive shopping is bad for the planet (and their wallets). Upcycling has become something of a counter-culture, or an ‘active resistance to consumerist pressure to always buy new products.’ Instead of constantly swapping our old items for new ones, proponents of upcycling seek to convert hyper-consumerists to a new ideology of re-love, re-home and reuse. Upcycling is one solution to our excessive buying habits. It shows that influencers can also be a force for good by setting followers positive examples and encouraging resourcefulness and creativity, rather than wastefulness. The ‘goodies’ of the internet suggest that if you must constantly change your cushion covers for the latest style, at least turn the old ones into a blanket or sell them to someone. This way, the planet suffers that little bit less from the influx of unwanted items decomposing in landfill.

Common Sense (Hopefully) Wins the Day

It’s important to note that hyper-consumerist culture is a relatively modern phenomenon that is largely limited to those who can afford to be extravagant. The ‘waste not, want not’ ideology that’s seeing a comeback has been a constant amongst poorer communities. There’s nothing to suggest that future generations won’t choose a similarly sustainable lifestyle; mending and thrifting, rather than throwing out and buying new.

Hyperconsumerism has become so glaringly apparent mainly because of the hive mind of a few select online communities that enjoy the occasional bout of shopaholism. In the long term, however, having a hyperconsumerist mindset is unsustainable both for our pockets and the planet. The natural return to, well, buying just the things we need in sensible quantities, is already in motion.

