Now more than ever, young people need a thorough understanding of the world around them. Reading classical literature is one way of getting children and teenagers to engage with wider societal issues. What may appear to be a simple story can offer additional levels of meaning and understanding. Like treasure chests waiting to be unlocked, classic novels, such as Dracula for instance, reveal how people of the past dealt with issues of discrimination and the fight for women’s equality.

In Dracula, the highly perceptive Mina is praised for her ‘man’s brain,’ showing how intelligence was once thought of as a purely masculine trait. We can still see this misogynistic mindset in our society. Like Mina, a woman can be just as knowledgeable as a man yet struggle to be recognised as such.

Reading novels that highlight injustices can help us spot them more easily in the present day, but these valuable insights remain hidden by a lack of resources available to those who need them the most.

Declining Literacy Skills

The National Literacy Trust reveals that the cost-of-living crisis forced parents to ‘buy fewer books and educational devices’ for their children; something that has affected up to 1 in 3 families or 36.1 per cent in the UK. The impact of this on a growing population can’t be understated. How can we expect to teach children to think critically about the world around them, when their basic reading skills are deteriorating owing to external factors that parents cannot control?

After the pandemic, for example, OFSTED reported that school closures caused many children to regress in ‘basic skills and learning,’ most notably in poorer areas where there is less support and little money to spend on learning materials. It’s sad to think that children may be struggling with their literacy skills through no fault of their own — something that could deeply impact their ability to read more complex novels when they are older.

The Importance of Libraries

Libraries are the solution to this literacy decline. A library can provide resources that parents can’t supply and that many students may be unable to afford. Unfortunately, in areas such as the North East of England, libraries appear to have become hubs for computer use rather than reading. While free access to digital resources is vital, so is access to traditional print novels and a quiet place to read — something which children may not have at home.

Tellingly, an article published in February 2024 by Room151 states that there has been a ‘£470m decrease’ in funds spent on ‘library services, culture, heritage and tourism’ since 2010. As a result, libraries across the country have been forced to reduce opening hours or in many cases close completely, affecting some of the poorest areas of the UK where these vital resources are needed the most.

Library funding should be a priority, but there are potential solutions that might be inexpensive or even free to make up for lost funds. For example, volunteers could be hired to run book clubs in local libraries for young people of all ages, which would reduce the pressure on working parents who may not have the time to read to their children. It would also have the added benefit of providing much-needed socialisation for those children who may have missed the opportunity to develop their social skills while in lockdown. Book clubs could also give young adults a network of people with similar interests and the opportunity to debate issues raised in the books they are reading.

Illiteracy levels are on the rise due to multiple factors, both pre-existing and unexpected. If, as well as promoting the reading of classic novels alongside contemporary literature, libraries were to step in with new activities, it could be a game-changer. While BookTok titles may be fun, their popularity shouldn’t eclipse books that promote thought-provoking conversations. Imagine the discussions that could be had in a group reading of George Orwell’s 1984. Of course, it wouldn’t make sense to create a book club for seven-year-olds that marches through the works of Dostoyevsky. Children must be exposed to approachable and age-appropriate books. But that doesn’t mean they should grow up reading only the over-hyped titles promoted on Instagram and TikTok.

A World of Perspectives



Rather than being hemmed in by a narrow, ill-informed viewpoint, reading widely allows us to see the world from a range of perspectives. It’s time for libraries to step up and help children learn the value of good books. They should encourage all kinds of literature, but also challenge young people to tackle trickier works when they are ready. This way, they can practice unearthing deeper layers of meaning whilst encountering a variety of writing styles from across the globe.

Ultimately, libraries should provide not only books but also opportunities for healthy discussions that spark ideas and debates. Through the medium of literature, we can learn to better understand and address wider societal issues.

A good library should be one of your community hubs. A place where people of all ages as well as different walks of life can come together and bond over common interests, sharing their love of reading and learning along the way.

