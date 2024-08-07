Want to organise an epic gathering for the spooky season? Now is the ideal time to start with summer coming to an end. There’s a lot to consider when planning a Halloween party and our guide ensures you don’t forget any important steps.

Selecting a theme

Choosing a theme is vital for your event. It dictates your decorations, invitations and even the food and drink.

Here are a few popular options to consider:

Classic horror: Embrace the essence of Halloween with vampires, ghosts and haunted houses.

Embrace the essence of Halloween with vampires, ghosts and haunted houses. Pop culture: Themes based on popular movies, TV shows or video games. Think Harry Potter, Stranger Things, Marvel or The Last of Us.

Themes based on popular movies, TV shows or video games. Think Harry Potter, Stranger Things, Marvel or The Last of Us. Era-specific: The 1920s, 1960s or 1980s can provide a unique twist, with outfits and music from the era.

The 1920s, 1960s or 1980s can provide a unique twist, with outfits and music from the era. Fantasy: Dive into a world of witches, wizards and mythical creatures.

Dive into a world of witches, wizards and mythical creatures. Masquerade: Add an element of mystery with a sophisticated masked ball.

Add an element of mystery with a sophisticated masked ball. Sustainable: Encourage guests to wear an old costume instead of buying a new one. Each year, seven million costumes are thrown away in the UK, so this can make your event more eco-friendly.

Guest list and invitations

Crafting the perfect guest list and sending out intriguing invitations are important steps. We recommend inviting friends and family members, and you should allow plus ones.

Send your invites three to four weeks in advance to give everyone time to plan their costumes. Whether you opt for digital or physical invites, ensure they align with your theme.

Decorations and atmosphere

Setting the scene is essential for getting your guests in the mood. Use candles and Halloween lights to create an eerie ambience. Incorporate items like cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins, and add a fog machine, animatronic figures or a themed photo booth to bring your space to life.

A playlist of mysterious sounds and classics like Thriller or Ghostbusters can enhance the atmosphere. You should be able to find a Halloween party playlist on Spotify to save you time.

Entertainment and activities

Ensuring your guests are entertained is key to a successful party. Offer prizes for costume contests, such as best, scariest and most creative outfits. You can also host activities like apple bobbing, a trivia quiz or a scavenger hunt.

Set up a cosy area to screen classic horror films and, if space allows, a mini haunted house could be a thrilling experience for you and your guests.

Food and drink

An array of treats and beverages is essential for any shindig. Serve creative snacks like mummy hot dogs, spider cupcakes and ghost-shaped cookies.

Ensure a mix of savoury and sweet items that cater to dietary restrictions where possible. Use unique serving dishes like skull bowls, cauldron pots and spider web plates.

Craft spooky drinks like witches’ brew punch or vampire blood martinis. Be sure to include non-alcoholic options such as a bubbling cauldron punch.