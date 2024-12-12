Some say journalism is a dying industry, but I firmly believe this is not so. We will always need reliable journalists to challenge what is unjust and to update us on current affairs.

However, if the industry is to adapt, it needs to find ways to beat its most fearsome adversary: News Fatigue. News fatigue, which has been a thorn in the side of news organisations for decades, is a form of psychological exhaustion produced by information overload and often leads to news avoidance. But what causes it, and what can be done to avoid unhealthy news binging?



‘Relentless’ News

Various technological advancements, such as the invention of the telegram in the 18th century and the rise of the internet in the ’90s, have made communication faster and easier. Today, we can send messages anywhere in the world with the click of a button. But the sheer amount of information we are exposed to can be overwhelming. Instead of taking days or weeks for news to reach us, newsfeeds and updates take seconds to land in our phones.

Whether it’s our increased smartphone usage or the clever algorithmic nature of social media, new developments are never far from us. But the constant flow of news traffic takes its toll on our mental health. A survey conducted by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism showed that news avoidance has reached a record high in 2024, with four in ten people reporting feeling ‘worn out’ by the ‘relentless’ news cycle.

This sense of news fatigue is only heightened when crucial context behind important stories is missing. How can people digest an article on the conflict in the Middle East if they know nothing of Israel and Palestine’s history? How will readers appreciate a story on the US Election if they don’t understand American politics? If people are bombarded with ‘too much’ breaking news or struggle to grasp the significance of what they are reading, they will ultimately feel confused and let down by the media. After all, 67 per cent of people who read the news do so to educate themselves. As the authors of the study conclude:

‘It is clear news consumers would prefer to dial down the constant updating of news, while dialling up context and wider perspectives that help people better understand the world around them.’

This is where slow journalism comes into play. The slow journalism revolution of the 2000s was borne out of the frustration at the relentless news cycle. Today, it takes on a variety of forms; from in-depth ‘explainer’ articles to programmes that revisit stories months after other news organisations have moved on. With its focus on social responsibility, slow journalism will become increasingly important if broadcasters wish to beat news fatigue and regain readers’ trust.

‘Depressing’ News

It is no understatement that the media has a reputation for focusing on the doom and gloom. Approximately 90 per cent of all news is negative. However, this almost exclusive focus on what’s going wrong in the world has contributed to a rise in pessimism among readers. It also potentially leads to disengagement with the news altogether. This is already happening across the globe. Almost 36 per cent of people worldwide actively avoid reading the news because they find it depressing. A study from the University of East London reveals that ‘an excess of negative news led [participants] to see the negative in other people and feel isolated from society,’ whilst those who read positive news reported that it ‘restored their faith in humanity’ and reduced news fatigue.

However, bad news is unavoidable. When catastrophe strikes, readers need to be kept informed of the situation. Journalists cannot sugarcoat stories, but they can answer some of the main questions on readers’ minds, such as: ‘What can I do about it?’ Whether it is mentioning relevant charities when reporting on natural disasters or including a list of ways readers can reduce their carbon footprint in an article on climate change, by ‘offering actions’ and solutions, harrowing stories become less overwhelming and ‘much more relevant, distinctive, personal and positive.’ Only then will readers feel that they can make a positive change in the world.

‘Boring’ News

Robert Hernandez, Professor of Digital Journalism at USC Annenberg, argues that we should take advantage of developments in virtual reality. He argues that in order for the journalism industry to overcome news fatigue, it needs to reinvigorate the way it reaches and informs its audience.

There are over 170 million VR users worldwide, including six per cent of UK adults and 23 per cent of US adults — a number that is projected to rise significantly over the coming years. Whilst VR is typically used for gaming, Hernandez believes it could be used to communicate the news in a far more innovative and engaging way, hence his ingenious invention: ‘JoVRnalism.’ It is an award-winning form of immersive storytelling that can help us to better understand what it’s like for the people involved. Whether this is through VR which shows us life from the perspective of a child in a refugee camp or using AR to shine a spotlight on the lives of the homeless in Los Angeles, what matters is that we expand our understanding. Unlike traditional media, which many young people find ‘boring,’ VR can quite literally put audiences in other people’s shoes. The switch from ‘storytelling to storyliving’ eliminates news fatigue, by allowing us to feel and experience stories, rather than simply read them.

As Alan Rusbridger puts it: ‘Our generation has been handed the challenge of rethinking almost everything societies had, for centuries, taken for granted about journalism.’ But by redefining what constitutes ‘news’ and harnessing innovative technology, journalism can successfully overcome news fatigue and regain its lost value.

