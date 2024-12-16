If you’ve decided that your home needs a little improvement and a small upgrade, then you need to think about doing a little bit of DIY. You’re not alone in thinking it’s a great idea because most people plan some DIY at some point during the year to enjoy their homes through innovative renovations.

If you’re planning to make sure that 2025 is your year to make your home a little homier, then there are things to consider before you pick up that hammer or go out to buy a new power saw. It’s never a good idea to risk serious injury, so whether you’re putting in a sunroom, changing the garage, or giving the kitchen a lick of paint, making safety your top priority is a smart idea.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how you can stay safe whilst you DIY.

Be Smart

Be smart when it comes to power tools. You may have heard other people getting up early on a Saturday morning to use a chainsaw in their back garden or rev up a lawn mower, but if you’ve never really invested in power tools, then you have to do some investigating before you get started. The last thing you want to worry about is the kick back from a chainsaw or give yourself an injury because you’re not wearing the right protective equipment. If you’re going to buy any new power tools for your renovation work, get yourself smartened up on YouTube or start reading instructions early. Ensure that you know what you’re doing before you start powering them up.

Gear Up

Protective gear is a must. While we’re talking about protective equipment, you need to remember that you have to use safety glasses, a helmet, and any other protective equipment that’s going to prevent you from gaining an injury. Protective eyewear is an absolute must, especially if you’re using power swords because the kickback on those can injure your face, and that’s the last thing you want to happen. Once you have the right protective eye gear and the right protective equipment, it’s not going to do you any good to just forget about it. Make sure that you’ve put on those protective glasses whenever there is even the smallest chance of flying dust.

Careful with Ladders!

Don’t underestimate the danger of a ladder. You may have heard all the old wives’ tales about walking under ladders giving you bad luck, but that’s not all that comes with ladders. Ladders are wonderful, but if you’ve not got somebody working with you, you shouldn’t be climbing them. You need a spotter when it comes to using a ladder so that you don’t end up falling off. Heights are dangerous, which is why you should consider calling a professional to do anything that requires a big ladder.

Mask Up

Bust out the dust mask. Covering your mouth and your nose with a mask doesn’t always give you the filter that you need. There are some respirators out there designed to filter out particulates, but others will protect you from asbestos and other scary chemicals. Getting out the dust mask or a respirator will keep you breathing normally while you try to renovate your home.

Don’t Fiddle with Electricity

Don’t fiddle with the electrics. As with the plumbing, electricity is not something you should mess around with. Even during a home renovation, certain jobs should only ever be left up to the professionals, and this is one of them. Electricity, if you’re not careful, can kill you, especially if you make a mistake. Everybody knows this in theory, but it’s very easy to make stupid mistakes that can end tragically.

Call the Gas Pro

Don’t repair anything to do with gas. Whether you’re trying to hook up a new stove or to change your boiler, don’t do this alone, even if you think you know what you’re doing. Messing with gas pipes is very tricky, so it should be done by somebody who’s not just doing DIY for fun. Gas is an efficient power source, but it’s very dangerous; one wrong spark or a leak can blow the house up. If you do have an upgrade in mind that involves gas pipes, then calling a local power company for information is the best step. If you do smell gas in your home and that’s the reason for the DIY job in the first place, again call the professionals.

Stay of the Roof

Stay off the roof. We already talked about not using a ladder if you don’t have to, so don’t climb up the roof if you don’t need to. Professional roofers are required to wear protective harnesses, and you’re likely not going to have one or find one at your local hardware store. Professional roofers are required to wear protective harnesses for a good reason. It’s easy to become disoriented at a great height, which can happen when you get on the roof. The gutters do need cleaning, but you don’t have to be the one to do it.

Get a Fire Extinguisher

Keep a fire extinguisher handy. Fires are tricky and water is not always going to be effective. You need to make sure that you understand what types of fires require which types of fire extinguishers, and you need to equip yourself before you start any DIY just in case of any accidents.

Planning a DIY renovation and getting carried away is easy, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Call in the professionals and make sure that you’re not doing the big jobs alone so you can stay safe.