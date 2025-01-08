Legalising euthanasia risks shattering the trust that lies at the heart of the doctor-patient relationship. Doctors have long been seen as healers, bound by the ‘do no harm‘ principle — a promise to preserve life and alleviate suffering. Changing the law to allow euthanasia would blur this line, leaving patients wondering whether their doctor is there to help them live or to help them die.

The Slippery Slope of Euthanasia

Trust is fragile. Patients need to believe that their doctors will exhaust every option available to save or extend their lives. Introducing euthanasia into the equation muddies these waters. Who decides when a life is no longer worth living? And how can patients be certain that financial pressures or biases won’t influence that decision?

The British Medical Association’s survey reveals deep divisions among doctors. General practitioners, palliative care specialists, and geriatric medicine experts—those closest to the vulnerable—are largely opposed. This isn’t a coincidence. Being at the forefront, they witness how despair can cloud judgement, and how support can transform what seems like an unbearable life into one that’s worth living to the end.

Vulnerable Patients at Risk

Legalising euthanasia sends a dangerous message to the elderly, the disabled, and those struggling with terminal illnesses. Instead of affirming their worth, society risks saying, ‘Your life is less valuable.’ Vulnerable people could feel pressured to choose death—not because they want it, but because they fear being a burden.

Let’s not ignore the harsh realities. The current system already fails many terminally ill patients. According to estimates, over 6,000 people in the UK each year endure their final months without effective pain relief, even with access to palliative care. Legalising euthanasia, however, won’t solve this problem; it’ll only mask it.

A System Open to Abuse

Even with safeguards, abuse is inevitable and no law can fully prevent coercion. How do you ensure that someone choosing euthanasia isn’t being subtly pushed by family members, caregivers, or even overstretched healthcare systems? In countries like Canada, where euthanasia is legal, stories of patients being offered assisted death instead of treatment are already emerging. Is this the future we want?

There’s also the risk of normalisation. What begins as an option for the terminally ill could expand. This is the ‘slippery slope’ many fear; a situation where previously excluded cases become eligible candidates for euthanasia following legislative changes and jurisprudential tweaks. In some places, euthanasia is now being offered to those with mental health issues or chronic illnesses. Once the line is crossed, it’s almost impossible to redraw it.

Death Over Treatment

Euthanasia is often painted as a compassionate choice, but is it? Terminally ill patients don’t just want an end to pain; they want reassurance, care, and dignity. Legalising euthanasia shifts the focus away from improving end-of-life care to providing a quicker, cheaper option. In a strained NHS, the temptation to prioritise death over costly treatments could become all too real.

Doctors themselves are conflicted. Nearly half of those surveyed by the BMA said they’d oppose participating in euthanasia if it became legal. What happens to the relationship between doctor and patient when even medical professionals are divided on their role? The very idea of a doctor as a trusted caregiver starts to crumble.

The Real Cost of Euthanasia

Look at Switzerland. Each year, dozens of Brits travel there to end their lives, spending upwards of £12,000. This creates a system where the wealthy have choices, and the poor are left to suffer.

And what about families? Those who accompany loved ones to Swiss clinics risk prosecution and 14 years in prison on their return. The law currently puts them in an impossible position, making the case for legalising euthanasia here in the UK a necessary step forward. However, the real issue is poor palliative care. Instead of fixing our palliative care system, we’re talking about making death more accessible — something that will open a whole new can of worms and potential inequalities.



The Core Issue is Trust

Ultimately, the push for euthanasia comes down to a crisis of trust. Patients feel abandoned by a healthcare system that doesn’t meet their needs. Instead of addressing these shortcomings, euthanasia offers a quick, irreversible solution. It’s not just about the right to die; it’s about a system failing to prioritise the right to live with dignity.

Trust between doctors and patients is sacred. Once broken, it’s almost impossible to rebuild. Legalising euthanasia threatens to erode this trust in ways we can’t fully predict. The cost is too high, and the risks are too great. For the sake of patients and the integrity of the medical profession, we must resist this dangerous path.

