Shout Out UK have been made aware of misrepresentations being shared in relation to recent events at Luton Sixth Form College – this statement clarifies Shout Out UK’s role, purpose, and scope of work in Luton.
08.12.2023
Shout Out UK is a non-partisan social enterprise, based in the United Kingdom. Our mission is to strengthen democracy by providing training and programmes on media literacy and political literacy.
Shout Out UK was requested by Luton Council to deliver a series of workshops on Media Literacy to counter extremism throughout the area.
As highlighted on our website, our interventions focus on building resilience to the techniques and methods utilised by extremist actors. Key focus areas in this instance were online radicalisation, Far-right extremism, and Mixed, Unclear and Unstable Ideologies.
Luton Council confirmed this scope of work in April 2023, with Shout Out UK being commissioned to start its project in September 2023 until March 2024.
As highlighted by Luton Sixth Form College, Shout Out UK’s sessions were planned separately from the recent protests conducted by students.
We have had no contact as yet from the author of an article in the Guardian (07.12.2023) related to the protests that names us and would welcome a dialogue. As of 08.12.2023 we have sent an email to the journalist, and we’re awaiting a response.
Shout Out UK has worked on a number of Home Office Prevent programmes across the UK, focusing on countering extremist misogyny, online disinformation and the Far-right. As a result, Shout Out UK’s projects are strictly impartial and cover a wide range of extremist ideologies to avoid the targeting of any specific community.
Countering disinformation and online radicalisation in all its forms is imperative to a healthy democracy. Misrepresenting this work is counter-productive and contributes to further division in our society.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.