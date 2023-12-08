Shout Out UK have been made aware of misrepresentations being shared in relation to recent events at Luton Sixth Form College – this statement clarifies Shout Out UK’s role, purpose, and scope of work in Luton.

Shout Out UK is a non-partisan social enterprise, based in the United Kingdom. Our mission is to strengthen democracy by providing training and programmes on media literacy and political literacy.

Shout Out UK was requested by Luton Council to deliver a series of workshops on Media Literacy to counter extremism throughout the area.

As highlighted on our website, our interventions focus on building resilience to the techniques and methods utilised by extremist actors. Key focus areas in this instance were online radicalisation, Far-right extremism, and Mixed, Unclear and Unstable Ideologies.

Luton Council confirmed this scope of work in April 2023, with Shout Out UK being commissioned to start its project in September 2023 until March 2024.

As highlighted by Luton Sixth Form College, Shout Out UK’s sessions were planned separately from the recent protests conducted by students.

We have had no contact as yet from the author of an article in the Guardian (07.12.2023) related to the protests that names us and would welcome a dialogue. As of 08.12.2023 we have sent an email to the journalist, and we’re awaiting a response.

Shout Out UK has worked on a number of Home Office Prevent programmes across the UK, focusing on countering extremist misogyny, online disinformation and the Far-right. As a result, Shout Out UK’s projects are strictly impartial and cover a wide range of extremist ideologies to avoid the targeting of any specific community.

Countering disinformation and online radicalisation in all its forms is imperative to a healthy democracy. Misrepresenting this work is counter-productive and contributes to further division in our society.

Matteo Bergamini MBE

CEO & Founder