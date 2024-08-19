We are pleased to announce that Shout Out UK and The Educational Equality Institute (TEEI) have come together to expand our goal to provide media literacy to young people across the world. This partnership marks the beginning of a significant initiative to deliver educational courses designed to enhance media literacy and political awareness among young Ukrainians.

The endeavour will take place in Norway and will aim at boosting media literacy and political awareness among participants, empowering them to effectively navigate and counter misinformation and propaganda.

The courses will cover a wide curriculum, including online radicalisation, conspiracy theories and far-right extremism. In order to develop future leaders who are knowledgeable and resilient, the training that we will be providing is crucial.

Our founder and CEO, Matteo Bergamini, commented:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TEEI on this significant project. Our mission at Shout Out UK is to build resilient democracies and this requires the next generation become immune to disinformation through Political and Media Literacy.”

