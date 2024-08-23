Stories that Inspire Ideas!

Knives Out for Blake Lively: The original Gossip Girl, entrepreneur and film actress, Blake Lively, has been feeling the heat for her allegedly flippant treatment of domestic violence following the promotion of her latest film It Ends with Us. But was the backlash a long time coming? Some have suggested that Lively’s privileged status has always been an issue that made some of her past choices, such as marrying on a former slave plantation, controversial.

The original Gossip Girl, entrepreneur and film actress, Blake Lively, has been feeling the heat for her allegedly flippant treatment of domestic violence following the promotion of her latest film It Ends with Us. But was the backlash a long time coming? Some have suggested that Lively’s privileged status has always been an issue that made some of her past choices, such as marrying on a former slave plantation, controversial. Is a Lax Approach to Drugtaking the Problem? Scotland’s drug-related deaths have risen by 12 per cent in 2023, making it Europe’s worst-hit nation. In response, Scotland’s Health Secretary, Neil Gray, has argued that better drug-testing facilities and safer consumption rooms are the answer.

Scotland’s drug-related deaths have risen by 12 per cent in 2023, making it Europe’s worst-hit nation. In response, Scotland’s Health Secretary, Neil Gray, has argued that better drug-testing facilities and safer consumption rooms are the answer. Who Knew Women Could Paint! A new exhibition at Tate Britain introduces the artworks of 100 women painters spanning 400 years. ‘Now You See Us’ spotlights women artists who fought social stigma and rose to the challenge of turning a hobby into a career in a male-dominated environment.

A new exhibition at Tate Britain introduces the artworks of 100 women painters spanning 400 years. ‘Now You See Us’ spotlights women artists who fought social stigma and rose to the challenge of turning a hobby into a career in a male-dominated environment. A Doorway to Shakespeare? Norfolk is on its way to becoming the mecca for Shakespeare lovers after archaeologists discovered what is thought to be a 600-year-old doorway to the bard’s dressing room at St George’s Guildhall Theatre.

Norfolk is on its way to becoming the mecca for Shakespeare lovers after archaeologists discovered what is thought to be a 600-year-old doorway to the bard’s dressing room at St George’s Guildhall Theatre. To Caffeinate or Not to Caffeinate? One of the biggest ongoing health debates centres around coffee. However, there is growing consensus that coffee in moderation can contribute to better health. From providing a range of B vitamins and minerals to antioxidants to helping lower the risk of certain types of cancers, and even benefitting our mental health — with a 53 per cent reduction in the likelihood of suicide amongst those who drink four or more cups a day — coffee just may be what the doctor ordered.

One of the biggest ongoing health debates centres around coffee. However, there is growing consensus that coffee in moderation can contribute to better health. From providing a range of B vitamins and minerals to antioxidants to helping lower the risk of certain types of cancers, and even benefitting our mental health — with a 53 per cent reduction in the likelihood of suicide amongst those who drink four or more cups a day — coffee just may be what the doctor ordered. A Novel Way to Reach or Block Memories? Research on mice reveals that their brains store at least three copies of the same memory. If this proves true for humans, there could be a way to retrieve memories for dementia sufferers or help block painful memories for PTSD victims by developing treatments that work with the brain’s neuron networks.

That’s all from us this week. See you Next Friday!

DISCLAIMER: The articles on our website are not endorsed by, or the opinions of Shout Out UK (SOUK), but exclusively the views of the author.