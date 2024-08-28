A few months ago, I wrote about the loneliness epidemic amongst older people, particularly men. Now new research finds that Gen Z, those between 16 and 24, are actually ‘the loneliest generation.’ Currently, there are 1.9 million chronically lonely young people in the UK. But why is this?

There are several explanations why people become more isolated as they get older, including reduced social support after retirement, the loss of a partner, or a reluctance to accept help for fear of becoming a burden to others. But none of these causes conventionally apply to younger people. At this age, Gen Z are either in education or working, so there is theoretically an abundance of peer support. They’re also known as the generation who are most open to talking about their mental health. So, what’s really holding them back from making meaningful connections?

Nothin’ in Life is Free

One factor contributing to the loneliness epidemic amongst young people is the closure of youth centres. These free spaces provide a safe environment for teens to hang out and take part in various activities. But where there were once centres in almost every town and borough, now they are a rarity. Since 2012, the number of local authority-run youth centres in England has fallen from 917 to 427. This steep decline is in part due to financial strain on councils, whose budgets have fallen by 75 per cent in recent years.

Alex Stutz, from the National Youth Agency, says that ‘the fact that over three-quarters of [young people] say that there are very few or no youth work options at all’ should be a clear indication that ‘young people are crying out for more’ youth clubs. However, the NYA predicts that funding from local governments needs to double to maintain sufficient youth services.

Until this happens, Gen Z will have to go without access to youth centres and find other ways to keep themselves entertained. But nothing in life comes for free, and they’ll have to dip into their pockets to do so. Whether it’s eating out or having a drink, shopping at the mall or taking a trip to the cinema, almost all modern forms of socialising involve spending money. This, coupled with rampant inflation, which has seen the costs of all of these activities rise, means that many teens have been priced out of socialising.

The Co-op Foundation spent years researching the root causes of youth loneliness in the UK. They found that mounting financial pressures and the cost-of-living crisis have had a detrimental impact on young people’s sense of belonging:

‘The cost-of-living crisis is another blow to young people who’ve had to overcome so much over the past [few] years,’ says Nick Crofts, Chief Executive of the Co-op Foundation.

Two thousand young people between the ages of 10 and 25 were surveyed as part of their ‘A Friend in Need’ campaign. Over half responded that not having the money to take part in activities with their peers had increased their sense of isolation. For those who can’t afford to regularly meet up with friends, it’s simply easier and more affordable to stay at home. But this means missing out on crucial opportunities to get to know their peers better, which may hinder their chances of developing meaningful connections.

A Digital Lifeline?

The rise of the digital world has transformed our lives. Most people, especially young adults, are living more secluded lifestyles. Want something to eat? Order a takeaway from Deliveroo or Just Eat. Need to stock up on groceries? Have them delivered straight to your doorstep with Amazon. Even if you visit a supermarket to do your weekly shop, self-checkout machines mean you can go around an entire store without interacting with another human being. This is all thanks to automation. But what is efficient for shoppers and more cost-effective for businesses, also greatly reduces our social interaction.

We underestimate the psychological perks of the humble chit-chat with a stranger or the dopamine boost when a cashier says ‘Hello, how are you?’ These small things can help alleviate feelings of loneliness. Younger generations are less accustomed to having these simple daily interactions, with small talk becoming an increasingly difficult feat. This leads to ‘shyness and social anxiety,’ which can heighten a young person’s ‘sense of social isolation.’ While older generations grew up having personal relationships with their local greengrocer or butcher, for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the detached world of Amazon and automation is what they’re used to.

All this innovative tech also translates to unlimited access to at-home entertainment, and here Gen Z are spoilt for choice. Just three decades ago, there was no internet and only a few channels on terrestrial television. To pass the time, people made their own entertainment by going out and socialising with friends. But in the digital age, there are endless amusements available without having to step outside or meet another soul. From binging on Netflix’s fresh supply of films and reality TV to playing mobile games (Subway Surf, anyone?), to scrolling through TikTok, vast chunks of time can disappear during any of these popular solitary pursuits. And with each app designed to be more addictive than the last, it’s not surprising that we can end up wasting hours of our lives staring at our screens rather than socialising with other people.

So why step outside at all if food, essentials and entertainment are all within a button’s reach? It’s both frightening and undeniable that we can survive without ever leaving the comfort of our homes. But while having (almost) everything at our fingertips is undeniably convenient, we have lost any sort of incentive to venture out and interact with others. This is likely why 61 per cent of young people are anxious in social situations and feel like outsiders amongst their peers. But baby steps can be taken to overcome this. From making a conscious effort to thank the bus driver to complimenting someone on the train, young people can begin to develop their social skills and confidence and start feeling less lonely and less isolated.

Social Media’s Fake Friendships

Another factor in the loneliness epidemic amongst young people is our preferred method of communication. We’ve all heard the stories of teens glued to their phones. And while we might shrug them off as an exaggeration of the truth, they hit the nail on the head. Gen Z spend an average of six hours a day on their phones. Almost half of this is on social media. Social media is all about connectivity. If you’re a prolific Snapchat user, you could message Austin in America, Enzo in Italy or Chinara in Nigeria. But do you know these people? Do you share a meaningful connection with the strangers online? Probably not. It’s a bit hard to form a bond with a Bitmoji.

Approximately 37 per cent of teenagers in Great Britain message people online that they don’t know, and this figure is projected to rise. Unfortunately, for many 16 to 24-year-olds, the superficial connections they make online have become substitutes for real-life friendships. Ironically, the inability to digitally communicate with one another has become so apparent that we’ve even created special phrases to describe this phenomenon like being ‘ghosted,’ ‘left on read’ or ‘trolled.’

No matter how cliché it sounds, one of the best solutions to feeling isolated is a digital detox. Limit your screen time. Strike up a conversation with friends ‘IRL’. Use your phone as little as possible around your family. At first, you may be itching to reach for your handy device, but this will soon pass. Take the teens who gave up their phones for five days as part of a BBC experiment. They reported that ditching their smartphones got them ‘talking more’ and helped them to ‘find the things that [they] like again.’

Whilst the elderly experience physical isolation, research indicates that today’s youth experience loneliness on an emotional level. Young people are finding it increasingly difficult to relate to others because of a lack of free youth centres and a crippling addiction to our screens that makes it easier to withdraw from real life.

Of course, I can hardly judge. I’ve been sat in front of my computer typing this article. Now that I’m finished, maybe I’ll treat myself to half an hour of slither.io. Or watch that new episode of Blue Ribbon Baking.

