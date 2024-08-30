Stories that Inspire Ideas!

date 2024-08-30
Stories that Inspire Ideas!

Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plan to sign a bilateral treaty, early next year. Focus areas include 'foreign policy cooperation,' economic growth and action to tackle 'irregular migration,' which are all high on the agenda. But will this newfound closeness mean Britain re-entering the EU in all but name?

Hampstead Heath's famous swimming ponds have increasingly become a battleground for local politics. From the contested £4.50 entry fee — made mandatory in 2020 — to the gender debate over trans-women being allowed to use the women-only bathing area, a once idyllic place to relax and socialise is now a whirlpool of simmering tensions.

Twentieth century's famed Surrealist painter, Salvador Dali, once proclaimed that he was Surrealism. His Christ of St. John of the Cross (1951) features a daring and unorthodox portrayal of the crucifixion. Jesus is shown suspended above the earth, forcing us to look down at his plight. The painting has been vandalised twice, making it one of the most controversial artworks in modern history.

Researchers monitored 260 participants' brain activity to understand what our film choices reveal about how the brain works. Those who prefer comedy and action films showed heightened brain activity when given negative images. Those who preferred crime films, documentaries and thrillers were less susceptible to negative brain stimulation. The conclusion suggests that ultimately: '… people choose the film genres that most optimally stimulate their brains.'

Despite a deeply divided panel of judges, a Georgia-based Court of Appeals maintained its original ruling that bans puberty-blocking drugs to treat cases of gender dysphoria in transgender minors.

The much-anticipated sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice, starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton is here, but critics are calling it ‘nostalgia bait.’ 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a respectable 64 Metascore but fans will have to decide for themselves on September 6 whether it was worth the wait. Should We Think Twice Before Shopping Online? An inspection of women’s products sold by major online retailers revealed alarming levels of dangerous toxic substances. Shein, AliExpress and Temu have all been implicated. One particular pair of Shein shoes revealed dangerously high levels of phthalates, about 229 times above the legal limit. Formaldehyde was another chemical detected in Shein’s caps at twice the safety level.

That's all from us. See you in Two Weeks!

