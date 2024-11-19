The debate over how the British Empire is taught in schools reflects a broader tension between national pride and historical responsibility. For many Britons, the Empire is a monumental achievement—an emblem of British ingenuity, ambition, and global leadership. However, others argue that the darker aspects of imperialism, including exploitation, racism, and violence are underrepresented in the national curriculum. As movements like Black Lives Matter call for greater historical scrutiny, this discussion remains at the forefront of any debate about justice and fairness.

While the British Empire undeniably brought about complex legacies, focusing exclusively on its failings risks overlooking its role as a driver of modern Britain’s success and global influence. National pride is not inherently blind to historical nuance, and reforming how the Empire is taught in schools should seek to improve understanding, not diminish pride in the nation’s history.

Historical Context: A Legacy of Achievement

Historically, the British education system presented the Empire as a monumental achievement—a force that spread civilization, infrastructure, and governance to the farthest corners of the globe. Far from being an empty narrative of ‘moral superiority,’ the Empire was an extraordinary example of state-building and global influence. It is easy to forget that the British Empire laid the foundations for many modern systems of government, trade, and law across multiple continents. While it is important to acknowledge the challenges and injustices tied to colonialism, the Empire’s positive impact on global development, particularly in terms of governance, infrastructure, and economic modernisation, should not be erased from the story.

The Case for National Pride: Cameron and Braverman on the Empire

This tension was clearly reflected in David Cameron’s balanced position during his 2013 visit to India, where he acknowledged the atrocities of the Amritsar Massacre while stopping short of a formal apology. The incident highlighted the difficulty of reconciling national pride with an honest view of history. The notion that an apology was necessary undermines the achievements that defined the Empire’s legacy. Britain’s history is multi-dimensional, and no nation’s past is free from imperfections. To demand that the Empire be viewed only through the lens of exploitation and violence risks trivialising the enormous contributions Britain made globally.

Similarly, Suella Braverman’s defence of the Empire further reinforces the importance of maintaining national pride. She rightly points out that dwelling excessively on the negatives risks fostering ‘self-loathing’ and undermines the sense of identity and unity that the Empire forged. The Empire connected distant parts of the world in unprecedented ways, and it is crucial to teach students that Britain’s global leadership stemmed from more than just economic exploitation—it reflected strategic brilliance, diplomacy, and vision. Recognising this allows for a fuller understanding of British identity.

Michael Gove and the Curriculum Reforms: Striking a Balance

Michael Gove’s 2013 curriculum reforms were sharply criticised for presenting a one-sided view of Britain’s past; celebrating national achievements while sidestepping the darker aspects of imperial rule. Diane Abbott, in 2020, articulated this frustration, stating that the education system’s failure to engage fully with the complexities of empire and slavery represented ‘one of the biggest betrayals’ to people of colour. Such critiques suggest concerns that the reforms not only whitewashed history but perpetuated an imbalanced narrative that marginalises colonial atrocities.

Gove intended to foster national pride and highlight Britain’s global influence, but this approach risked reinforcing a nostalgic view of the Empire. While criticism of Gove’s reforms is understandable, the current curriculum does attempt to strike a balance between pride and critique. The problem lies not in whether we teach about the British Empire, but how we teach it. Ensuring students understand the complexities of the empire does not mean they should reject it as a source of pride.

The Importance of Context: Moving Beyond One-Sided Narratives

Calls for a ‘more comprehensive’ teaching of the Empire—such as those from authors like Sathnam Sanghera and Otto English—are legitimate but tend to focus almost exclusively on colonial exploitation as the dominant theme. While the perspective of colonised peoples should be included, it is equally important to recognise the development of legal systems, democratic institutions, and the spread of modern technologies across the colonies, much of which has contributed to the political and economic stability of post-colonial nations today.

Sanghera’s argument that racial inequality and social tensions in modern Britain stem from the Empire is an oversimplification. Rather than framing the Empire exclusively as a root cause of today’s problems, students should learn how Britain’s history—including its imperial past—has equipped the country to confront and resolve such issues over time. After all, the values of justice, freedom, and progress that Britain espouses today were cultivated during its years as an imperial power.

What Teachers Think

However, implementing such a nuanced approach to teaching the Empire is not without challenges. The Runnymede Trust’s survey report reveals that 71 per cent of Empire teachers expressed a need for greater support to teach the subject effectively and sensitively. This highlights a significant gap in the current educational approach to the Empire, emphasising a lack of preparation and resources for educators. The incomplete teaching of the Empire risks perpetuating a dangerously distorted view of Britain’s history, one that either glosses over its violent legacies or romanticises imperialism’s benefits. This lack of critical engagement in schools not only fails to provide students with a full understanding of their national past but also encourages complacency about the darker aspects of Britain’s global role. A curriculum that skirts the Empire’s brutality under the guise of fostering national pride risks producing a generation ill-equipped to grapple with the realities of historical injustice.

The challenge, then, is to avoid a one-sided narrative that idealises the Empire’s contributions without adequately addressing the cost to colonised peoples. The emphasis must shift toward a more honest reckoning with imperialism’s moral failings and its enduring impact on global inequality. Anything less is an abdication of educational responsibility and a failure to prepare students for a nuanced understanding of their nation’s role in the world.

The Current Government

The Labour Government initially demonstrated a clear commitment to revising how the British Empire is taught, aiming to provide a more critical examination of colonial history. Their stance aligned with growing calls to confront Britain’s imperial past, focusing on the exploitation, racism, and global inequalities that imperialism engendered. However, Labour’s recent decision to drop these plans signals a retreat from this more nuanced approach. By stepping back from this commitment, Labour risks maintaining the status quo through a diluted version of history that avoids grappling fully with the darker aspects of imperialism. This shift raises questions about whether the government is truly willing to confront the uncomfortable truths of Britain’s past. Students may develop a skewed understanding of their country’s role in the world. In doing so, Labour could fail to instil a sense of national pride rooted in a deep and honest understanding of Britain’s historical contributions and its enduring impact on the world.

Celebrating the Empire and Teaching It Right

The British Empire is not a simple story of good versus evil. It is incredibly complex and nuanced. To deny the Empire’s monumental successes or to paint it solely as a force of exploitation does a disservice to British history and the sense of national pride it fosters. A balanced approach to teaching it in schools is needed—one that celebrates its contributions without ignoring its exploitative tendencies. The curriculum should neither whitewash the past nor promote guilt, but provide a nuanced understanding of the Empire’s role in shaping Britain’s identity. This approach ensures that students appreciate both the nation’s successes and the lessons of historical accountability. Labour’s policy must find this middle ground, fostering pride while encouraging informed reflection.

