It is astonishing how much can change in a year.

Worse Than Ever Before

Last November, I interviewed Sara Jones, founder of the Whyteleafe Community HUB (WCH), about the stark increase in the number of people relying on England’s food banks in 2023. Whilst the situation seemed dire, we both hoped that the spike in homelessness and food poverty would be swiftly resolved.

But one year and one government later, things are worse than ever before.

Homelessness has hit a record high in England. Over 300,000 households were estimated to be homeless last Christmas. Now, the number has exceeded 324,000, according to figures published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Child homelessness has risen from affecting 140,000 to 151,000 children between 2023 and 2024. That’s an almost 8 per cent increase. Additionally, around 11 per cent of the population is currently classified as ‘food insecure,’ meaning 7.2 million households ‘have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.’

These national statistics reflect what is currently unfolding in Whyteleafe, a village of 4,600 that is split between Surrey and the London Borough of Croydon. There you will find Whyteleafe Food Hub, a branch of the WCH, which has been delivering essential weekly food parcels to those in need since 2020. The Hub may have been set up during the pandemic, but its mission — ‘no one should go hungry’ — is now more important than ever before. Demand for its services has risen exponentially in 2024:

‘During the first half of the year, we were helping about 12 families a week,’ says Thuy, Communications volunteer at the Whyteleafe Community HUB. ‘Nowadays, it’s about 18 families a week.’

After a crippling cost-of-living crisis and a year of financial uncertainty, it’s no wonder that more people are relying on Whyteleafe Food Hub. Housing instability and food insecurity are inextricably intertwined. Evidence shows us that when housing costs rise, as they have done this year, people will forgo buying regular meals and turn to food banks to secure a roof over their heads. In the UK, food inflation rose by 1.9 per cent in the year leading up to October 2024, whilst energy bills fluctuated and private rents soared by 8.7 per cent. This coincided with an increase in food bank referrals, even in the relatively affluent village of Whyteleafe. In October alone, the Food Hub provided for 80 families (or 250 people), but this number is expected to increase during the run-up to Christmas:

‘We know the cost of living, particularly with heating bills, will put a strain on [people’s] finances,’ says Thuy.

Sara agrees: ‘We are seeing families that are just unable to earn enough to survive, especially if they lose one income through job loss, illness or even maternity leave. People [are] requiring help for much longer than before.’

Food insecurity also affects people sleeping rough or living in temporary accommodation, who do not have access to cooking facilities like a hob or oven. This severely limits the variety of foods they can eat. When I last spoke with Sara, she said that the local council putting people in B&Bs without cooking facilities was a particular concern of hers and, a year later, Thuy says the rate at which people are being placed in temporary accommodation by the council ‘does not seem to be slowing down.’ A balanced, nutritious diet is key to a healthy lifestyle — a luxury that households stuck in B&Bs simply cannot afford.

It’s Your Station Award

But during this dark period, there have been flashes of hope. One such moment was when the Whyteleafe Community HUB won the ‘It’s Your Station’ award at silver level in March. First introduced 19 years ago, the Community Rail Awards were designed to recognise the incredible contribution of volunteers across Britain’s rail network.

During its entry for the awards, WCH focused on how Whyteleafe Station provides a base for its Food Hub operations and allows for necessities like tinned foods and toiletries to be distributed to surrounding areas. Despite not being the largest contender, Sara believes WCH stood out because of its dedicated team of volunteers and the positive effect they have on the local community.

’I was absolutely delighted and shocked to win,’ she says. ‘I am so proud of all our volunteers.’

Starting a community project is no mean feat, but for now, at least, Sara and the rest of the team at the Hub have been recognised for their tireless work at a national level.

Labour’s Plans to Solve Homelessness

Whilst community projects can help alleviate local food insecurity, it will take a gargantuan effort to end widespread issues like poverty and homelessness. Luckily, our new government have pledged to tackle them. During the King’s Speech in July, Labour announced that it would end Section 21 no-fault evictions and strengthen protection for tenants under the Renters’ Rights Bill. As I explained last year, no-fault evictions are one of the largest causes of homelessness in the UK and resulted in a record 25,910 households being threatened with homelessness in 2023.

In addition, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to build 1.5 million new homes in Britain over the next five years. By utilising disused brownfield sites and ‘introducing new planning passports that will turbo-charge housebuilding,’ Labour will increase the supply of housing, particularly affordable housing, to meet the ever-growing demand for it. These plans have been met positively by housing charities. Chief Executive of Shelter, Polly Neate, says that Labour has taken the ‘first step’ towards ending homelessness. Matt Donnie, Chief Executive of Crisis UK, believes these policies offer ‘a real glimmer of hope.’ With greater housing stability and higher disposable incomes, the number of people experiencing food poverty in England should begin to fall.

‘Any efforts to reduce homelessness and create affordable housing will positively reduce the demand on our services,’ explains Thuy.

But all is not well. Over 8,000 households in England have already been faced with a no-fault eviction notice since the King’s Speech, and the latest statistics from GOV.UK suggest that 117,450 households are currently living in temporary accommodation. Whilst Labour have set out an ambitious plan to tackle homelessness in the future, their Manifesto lacks any immediate solution to today’s challenges.

‘I am very concerned that Labour will not be able to achieve [any] improvement,’ Sara warns. ‘I can’t see anything they have done so far to make a difference. More people are very afraid of the future and that makes me sad.’

The Government is heading in the right direction, but it’s understandable why the absence of swift action to tackle the housing crisis has left many feeling frustrated and let down. Until Starmer brings about meaningful change, England’s food banks (and the 3 million people who depend on them) will have to face winter alone.

‘We hope [the Government] takes homelessness and food poverty issues seriously,’ says Thuy. ‘In the meanwhile, we will continue to work with our local council to support new applications to ensure no one goes hungry.’

This Christmas will not be merry and bright for many, but for now, the people of Whyteleafe and the Food Hub’s volunteers will hope for a brighter future. After all, hope is what food banks rely upon. That, and the generosity of their local communities.

To learn how you can support Whyteleafe Food Hub, click here.

If you are at risk of becoming homeless, visit Crisis’ How to Get Help page.

DISCLAIMER: The articles on our website are not endorsed by, or the opinions of Shout Out UK (SOUK), but exclusively the views of the author.