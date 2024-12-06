We extract the best stories, so you don’t have to.

Nosferatu: ‘Profoundly Horrifying’ or a Hyped Remake? Robert Egger’s much-anticipated 1992 Dracula remake, based on Bram Stoker’s famed 1897 Gothic novel of the same name, is gaining high praise from critics. But not all. Some notable reviewers have called it a ‘respectful homage’ lacking nuance and subtlety.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law shook South Korea, prompting a wave of protests. The unpopular president made the ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ move to allegedly ‘crush anti-state forces.’ In actuality, this was a desperate bid to consolidate power that backfired. Yoon now faces an impeachment motion. True Crime: Did He or Didn’t He? The mystery of the missing princes in the tower has plagued historians for over 500 years. Did Richard III murder his two young nephews to ascend the throne? The discovery of a letter mentioning the presence of a chain belonging to Edward V (technically, King Edward V) suggests this is the most likely version of events to date.

The mystery of the missing princes in the tower has plagued historians for over 500 years. Did Richard III murder his two young nephews to ascend the throne? The discovery of a letter mentioning the presence of a chain belonging to Edward V (technically, King Edward V) suggests this is the most likely version of events to date. Why has Porridge Been Blacklisted? In a concerted effort to protect British children from junk food advertising, Labour has placed porridge and muesli on the list of banned products. Some oat-based breakfasts’ high sugar and fat content means they will be subject to a 9 p.m. watershed from October next year.

In a concerted effort to protect British children from junk food advertising, Labour has placed porridge and muesli on the list of banned products. Some oat-based breakfasts’ high sugar and fat content means they will be subject to a 9 p.m. watershed from October next year. Is a Rise of the Machines Inevitable? Another OpenAI safety researcher has called it quits and left the company that gave us ChatGPT. As AGI’s (Artificial General Intelligence) capabilities evolve, there is a real concern that ‘Building smarter-than-human machines is an inherently dangerous endeavour,’ argues another former safety researcher. Adding: ‘OpenAI is shouldering an enormous responsibility on behalf of all of humanity. But over the past years, safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.’

Another OpenAI safety researcher has called it quits and left the company that gave us ChatGPT. As AGI’s (Artificial General Intelligence) capabilities evolve, there is a real concern that ‘Building smarter-than-human machines is an inherently dangerous endeavour,’ argues another former safety researcher. Adding: ‘OpenAI is shouldering an enormous responsibility on behalf of all of humanity. But over the past years, safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.’ Contact Sports and CTE Link Found: A study of 77 male ice hockey players revealed that the chances of getting CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) rise by 34 per cent each year. CTE is a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head trauma. The study confirms that all male ice hockey players are at risk of getting CTE and hopes this will help make the game ‘safer.’

A study of 77 male ice hockey players revealed that the chances of getting CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) rise by 34 per cent each year. CTE is a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head trauma. The study confirms that all male ice hockey players are at risk of getting CTE and hopes this will help make the game ‘safer.’ Workers of Germany Unite: As Europe’s car sector continues to suffer from declining sales, Volkswagen workers are responding with extended strike action from Monday. Layoffs and factory closures are at the heart of the dispute at a time of economic and political instability in Germany.

That’s all from us this week. See you Next Friday!

