Being a commercial drone pilot is an exciting and adventurous career!

The United Kingdom’s drone rules are linked to the risk of the flight — specifically, where you fly, the size and weight of the aircraft, and the proximity to other people and property.

Flights within buildings or in a closed netted structure are not subject to aviation legislation, but certain etiquette tips should be followed.

These five tips below cover the main etiquette rules and advice for commercial pilots:

1. Privacy

Wherever you fly your drone, always be considerate of the privacy of others.

When in the countryside, your drone flight will probably be considered low-risk. Be considerate of wildlife in the area because drones buzzing near or around animals can cause undue stress and panic.

Higher-risk flights, such as ones over urban areas, have an increased chance of violating someone’s right to privacy, so be aware of where the drone is at all times.

2. Keep Your Drone In Sight

Commercial drones can help the environment.

You must be able to spot any hazards in the air or on the ground to avoid collisions.

The only way to do that safely is to keep your drone in sight — and clear enough to tell which way it is facing. This way you can control and steer it out of danger, if necessary.

Do not rely solely on binoculars or electronic equipment, like smartphones or video goggles.

3. Permissions

Flying near airports or in restricted airspaces without permission is prohibited.

If your commercial drone career leads you into videography, check which permissions you might need to capture footage safely and within the law.

Safety Drones provide a critically unique vantage point for public safety operations — gathering visuals that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.

That does not mean these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operate outside the law — flights are approved beforehand.

4. Flight Planning

Before going out for your first commercial drone flight, submit detailed flight plans if you intend to fly in sensitive or heavily regulated areas.

While flight plans are not required for all flights, always check if your plans conflict with any laws or regulations in your area.

A flight plan can help you prepare for what you want to achieve during your outing.

Follow the drone code strictly to avoid accidents.

5. Avoid People and Homes

Do not fly your drone near people, over large gatherings, or on private properties.

Do not capture identifiable images of individuals or their property without prior consent.

There are downloadable apps that provide real-time information about potential hazards or updates to airspace alerts, to help you plan safer flights.

Keep a safe flying distance between people and their homes.

To End

Flying a commercial drone in the UK requires a sensible approach due to the complex laws and regulations in certain areas.

By following the above etiquette tips, you can ensure safety and compliance without causing any issues.

Enjoy your exciting new career!