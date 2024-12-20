After securing a dorm room or a shared flat on campus, some students will take extreme measures to make their spaces look Instagram or TikTok-ready. While some redo their rooms with DIY projects, there are students with parents who will spare no expense to make their child’s living quarters look fabulous, even going so far as to hire interior designers and decorators for the task. The results are usually stunning, with some of the best and most luxurious dorm rooms going viral on TikTok via the #DormTok tag. According to recent data, thousands of TikTok accounts use this hashtag, with some videos achieving more than 5 million views. As these types of aspirational content gain more views, we can expect designer dorms to be an enduring trend for many years.

Those who have hired professionals to customise their space may say that having a personalised dorm room or flat is a worthy investment since it can make their university life feel more homelike and comfortable. However, with the rising costs of decorative materials, labour, and consultation fees, the price of having an aesthetically pleasing dorm room can potentially hurt your family’s budget.

If you want to have a room that’s worthy to be shared online, here are a few things that you can do to make your dorm or flat look its best without spending a fortune.

Create a Seating Area

Most university dorms and shared flats come with single or double beds, and throughout the entirety of your campus life, your bed will also likely function as a sofa when your friends come over. That’s why it only makes sense to create a seating area so you can entertain your mates and they won’t feel awkward sitting on your bed. To make one, take your pillows and store them elsewhere, then cover your bed with a neutral-hued sheet. If your bed is against the wall, place cushions near the wall, and bolsters on either side of the bed to make it look like a couch. Next, drape a stylish throw, such as one made of a chunky knit or faux fur, over one of the bolsters, laying it down diagonally so it covers some of the bed and down the front a bit.

If you’re living in an off-campus flat with no furniture and very little space, consider a customised sleeper sofa since it’s great for sitting on while studying or watching TV, but it’s also spacious and comfortable for sleeping or napping. For a stain-resistant sleeper, have it upholstered in leather or a durable fabric, like microfiber. Add a mattress topper if you want a softer surface to sleep on since most sofa beds have extra firm seats and cushions.

Add Moveable and Luxe-Looking Storage

Keeping your dorm room organised is a must, especially if you’re sharing it with another student. But instead of keeping your stuff in mismatched plastic bins, opt for luxurious-looking storage options, like woven baskets. Use it to store towels and bed linens, shoes, and other essentials, then slip them under the bed or place them on shelves. You can also keep one in a visible place to add a decorative touch to your area. A white utility cart with wheels can also be a good storage option since it’s moveable and keeps your belongings neatly organised. Keep school supplies, stationery, books, tech devices, and chargers in the cart, and place it beside your study table or bed.

Bring Colour, Texture, and Light to Your Dorm Room

For the perfect finishing touch, you need to add some texture, colour, and light to your dorm room. You can do so by hanging up minimalist or abstract art prints on the wall and placing a jute rug on the floor. Next, replace old light bulbs with warm white bulbs to cast a softer glow all over the space and make the colours in your room look more natural. For added illumination, hang a white paper lantern lamp in one corner of the room, preferably in the area that’s closest to your bed. Finally, place one small potted plant near the window to add a touch of nature to your space.

#DormTok may be taking universities by storm, but keep in mind that you can always have a comfy and nice-looking space without hiring an interior designer to give your room a makeover. Follow these tips to beautify your dorm or flat, post the final results online, and give your followers some DIY inspiration to upgrade their hall accommodations.