Posthumous Justice for Camille Claudel: A lost masterpiece by the 19th Century French sculptor, Camille Claudel, has been discovered under a cloth in an abandoned apartment in Paris. The Age of Maturity is a bronze sculpture whose subject is ageing and the passage of time. The work is expected to sell at auction for an estimated $1.6 to $2.1 million and will help refocus attention on Claudel’s art rather than her personal life, which has been the subject of much scrutiny.

The Dexter Universe: 'Dexter' the popular 2006 TV Series is expanding. Following the 2021 mini-series 'Dexter: New Blood' which saw Dexter Morgan outed and dying in the snow, the series is expected to return in summer 2025 with 'Dexter: Resurrection.' Details of the new show remain vague, but we do know that he survives and that the setting is likely to be New York City. In the meantime, fans of the Dexter Universe can watch 'Dexter: Original Sin,' a prequel narrated by Michael C. Hall that explores the metamorphosis of Dexter Morgan from a troubled young man to a serial killer with a moral code.

Did Covid Trigger a Home-Schooling Bug? Homeschooling is on the rise. An estimated 111,700 children in England are being home-schooled, an increase of 20 per cent from 2023. Mental health issues and a lack of support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are among the reasons for parents opting to home-school. The pandemic likely created a 'perfect storm' of what home education could look like, with many children and families refusing to go back to what they see as a 'broken' school system.

What's Making Squirrels Carnivorous? The California ground squirrel has a mostly vegetarian diet. However, recent video footage of squirrels attacking voles and eating them suggests a change in dietary habits. One explanation is that squirrels like most rodents are 'income breeders' — more food and a rich meat diet means more squirrel babies. The rising availability of vole meat prompted new hunting behaviour that could change again should the vole population decline.

Is There a Link between Depression and Vegetarianism? Plant-Based Meat Alternatives (PBMA) are ultra-processed foods popular with some vegetarians. But is there a link between depression and eating highly processed food? Researchers at the University of Surrey have discovered a 42 per cent increased risk of depression amongst vegetarians who consumed PMBAs compared to those who didn't. However, these findings remain inconclusive: 'the potential link between these types of food, inflammation and depression warrants further investigation.'

Why Real Christmas Trees are Making a Comeback: The Real vs. Fake debate asks an important environmental question: Are we harming or benefitting the planet by buying a real tree for Christmas? You might think that it's wasteful to buy a real tree only to throw it out a month later, but it's not that simple. While a fake tree can last a lifetime, buying a real one helps repopulate forests. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 1-3 seedlings are planted for every tree purchased. There's also the recycling bit. Fake trees (should you want to upgrade) are non-recyclable whereas real ones can always be repurposed.

Feeling Blue? Here's What You Can Do: The holiday season can prove too much, making us feel anxious, angry and exhausted. But before you give up on the festive cheer, try the following: 1. Set boundaries for family time to avoid meltdowns and give yourself a break. 2. Set realistic expectations. You don't have to get it all perfectly right to enjoy the holidays. Breathe, and tell yourself it's fine to be imperfect. 3. If you need a little extra help, contact a trusted professional who can offer tailored and impartial advice.

That’s all from us this week. Happy Holidays! We’ll see you in 2025!

