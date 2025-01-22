By now, you will have probably learned of the assassination of American health insurance CEO, Brian Thompson, either from the news, or memes. As soon as news of the assassination made headlines, the internet was quickly flooded with satirical memes, apathetic towards Thompson’s murder, and even rejoicing at it. Some posts glorified the assassin, Luigi Mangione, portraying him as a handsome and heroic revolutionary.

Apathy towards Thompson’s murder seems to know no ideological bounds, with self-professed leftists and right-wingers alike, bonding over their resentment towards healthcare insurance companies under the comment sections of posts showing sympathy towards Thompson.

Since the assassination, a woman has already been charged for making death threats towards another healthcare provider, echoing Mangione’s words that were engraved on the bullet used to kill Thompson: ‘Delay, deny, depose.’

By all indicators, Mangione has made a lasting impression on those who share his contempt towards health insurance providers, and frighteningly many more may follow his example.

America’s Inflated Healthcare

One cannot help but ask the question: how poor has access to healthcare become for Americans to lead to someone’s murder?

Evidence shows that one of the wealthiest countries in the world is also home to one of the most unaffordable healthcare systems. According to a recent survey, 55 per cent of all Americans state that the biggest problem facing US healthcare is the cost of accessing treatment — which is nearly double the global average. Medical costs can range from thousands to millions of dollars, especially for essential medical procedures. This leaves the average American with no choice but to pay for health insurance to help cover these uncertain costs. But with the average cost of health insurance amounting to $7,620 per person, per year, this is hardly a cheap option.

Are Americans Getting Their Money’s Worth?

A survey conducted by Experian suggests otherwise. Their findings show that in 2022, 42 per cent of respondents reported an increase in claims being denied. This number shot up to 77 per cent in 2024.

Speculation over healthcare insurance companies intentionally denying rightful claims and cheating clients out of accessing vital healthcare, is nothing new. UnitedHealthcare, the insurance company where Brian Thompson was CEO, has been in the spotlight before, making headlines for unrightfully denying coverage of costs for the vital treatment of a chronically ill patient. It was later revealed that a doctor’s report, stating that denying coverage for treatment would put the patient’s health in danger, was buried. Instead, a report by the company’s doctor was used to justify withholding treatment, on the basis that it was medically unnecessary.

The endless maze of bureaucratic processes makes it increasingly difficult for people to claim their healthcare coverage. It also provides fertile ground for corrupt practices to thrive. The introduction of AI technologies that employ special programmes to sift through and recklessly deny rightful claims, adds to the problem.

As people’s insurance claims are being denied, and loved ones are lost forever, Americans are increasingly left wondering whether the system they’re paying so much money into is worth it. This has united Americans in their apathy towards Thompson’s murder — someone they view as part of the problem, not the solution.

The Future of Healthcare Access



Despite regulations, certain healthcare insurance providers have been able to bypass them and engage in unethical practices. This reveals a concerning reality about America’s future. Given the ongoing increase in case-denial rates, we shouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing American mortality rates reaching an all-time high.

Americans are not heading towards adopting universal healthcare of the NHS variety any time soon. If America is to have a healthy future, the rapport between health insurance companies and clients must be fixed, with tougher regulations imposed to limit corruption.

Donald Trump has promised a new era of ‘affordable healthcare, transparency and an expansion of access to new health care options.’ Considering that Trump’s previous presidency didn’t necessarily accomplish ground-breaking improvements for access to healthcare, hopes aren’t high, but perhaps it is too soon to tell what will become of America just yet.

The nation’s indifference to the murder of a healthcare insurance CEO reveals the people’s pent-up frustration towards a system that actively exploits them. One of the most developed countries in the world continues to have the worst healthcare, despite spending trillions. This should make any sober person question what kind of place America has become.

DISCLAIMER: The articles on our website are not endorsed by, or the opinions of Shout Out UK (SOUK), but exclusively the views of the author.