Shout Out UK is joining forces with Sense about Science and other leading organisations for Evidence Week in Parliament, connecting the public with MPs to scrutinise the evidence behind policies. This collaborative event empowers voters to ask tough questions on critical topics, including renewable energy, rural transport, and parental leave entitlements.

Public trust in policymaking is under the spotlight. Research by Sense about Science & Ipsos (2024) highlights the urgency of this event:

74% of the public want full transparency on political decisions.

62% believe politicians often ignore evidence.

Lucas Scott-Harston, Head of Opportunities at Shout Out UK, explains:

“Public scrutiny and a transparent legislative process are both crucial elements of a healthy democratic system. At SOUK we have worked tirelessly since 2015 to ensure all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic background, ethnicity, or gender can improve their political and media literacy levels, empowering them to become democratically engaged and informed citizens. We strongly support the Sense about Science Evidence Week campaign, which aligns with this mission and ethos”

Watch Live:

Portcullis House, Westminster

Sense about Science Livestream

Join us to champion evidence-based policymaking and strengthen democracy.