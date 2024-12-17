Shout Out UK (SOUK) has called for urgent and comprehensive reform of the UK schools’ curriculum to address critical gaps in Political and Media Literacy education.

The current curriculum, assessment systems, and qualification pathways are failing to equip young people with the knowledge needed to navigate today’s complex online political and media landscapes. SOUK has also drawn attention to the need for continuing investment in democratic engagement campaigns aimed at young people outside formal education, such as its recent DISMISS campaign in partnership with OFCOM, which tackled mis and disinformation in the run up to the UK election.

SOUK Founder and CEO, Matteo Bergamini MBE commented:

‘In our work at Shout Out UK, we have long been aware of the patchy provision of the teaching of Political and Media Literacy in UK schools. We welcome the government’s review of the UK schools’ curriculum, announced by the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in July, as an opportunity to correct this deficit. At a time of increasing political polarisation, rising extremism and the proliferation of online misinformation, it has never been more important to instil critical thinking and democratic engagement in the next generation of UK citizens.’

Despite SOUK’s many recent successes in collaboration with educational and community institutions in delivering such education, evidence gathered during this work and from research by the Academic Advisory Group (AAG) to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Political and Media Literacy points to key inadequacies in current teaching provision, including a lack of confidence in the subject area on the part of teachers and little curriculum time dedicated to it. This is reflected in growing concern among parents that their children may be falling prey to online misinformation and disinformation.

It is our view that specialised third sector providers of Political and Media Literacy education such as SOUK have a vital role to play in making the UK curriculum fit for purpose. Our expert-led programmes which adhere to strict monitoring and evaluation of their impact, provide evidence-based training and resources for both teachers and children. Many of the educational institutions we have worked with have actively made an annual commitment to access this support.

SOUK urges the government to act on its best-practice recommendations for the teaching of Political and Media Literacy in schools. This is not just a question of preparing students for economic success in an increasingly digitised workplace; it is about safeguarding democracy, promoting informed citizenship, and ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.

The Current State of Political and Media Literacy Education

Currently, Citizenship education at Key Stage 4 is the only formal space where Political and Media Literacy is partially addressed, focusing on the role of citizens, Parliament, and a free press. However, there is no consideration of social media—currently the dominant platform for news consumption among young people and adults alike. Without an exploration of social media’s role, the curriculum is outdated and unfit for purpose.

The Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) acknowledged in 2021 that media literacy is not systematically included in the national curriculum. Teachers, however, overwhelmingly support its inclusion, with our report by Dr James Weinberg of the University of Sheffield, The Missing Link, showing that 90% agree it is crucial for protecting children from online dangers. Despite this, Political and Media Literacy remains an underdeveloped area in the education system, leaving young people vulnerable to misinformation and online manipulation.

The Importance of Media Literacy in Today’s World

Young people today spend an average of 5 hours and 24 minutes daily on social media, making it their primary source of information. The rise of misinformation and disinformation, amplified by hyperrealistic AI-generated digital content, has significant implications for society. These challenges have been evident in recent events, such as the riots following the Southport murders, and in the increase in youth involvement in extremist activities. In 2023, 19% of terrorism-related offences involved individuals aged 17 and under—a sharp rise from 4% in 2019.

Media literacy education is essential not only to prevent radicalisation but also to empower young people to critically analyse information and resist manipulation. This includes understanding how tactics used by extremist groups and other actors can influence opinions on issues like vaccinations, politics, and climate change.

Curriculum Gaps Across Key Stages

Political and Media Literacy education is inconsistently provided across key stages and the current curriculum is insufficient to address technological advancements and the evolving political landscape. Schools provision is also something of a postcode lottery with economically disadvantaged catchment areas disproportionately poorly served.

Even the Citizenship GCSE, which offers a formal qualification, is not widely adopted, with 0% of curriculum time allocated to it in Years 10 and 11, according to the Department for Education. This underscores the need for alternative methods to ensure all students have access to Political and Media Literacy education.

The Public and Professional Demand for Reform

The need for robust Political and Media Literacy education is widely recognised. According to the Electoral Commission, 79% of parents of children aged 14–18 believe it is important for schools to teach the basics of politics, voting, and democracy. However, 35% of these parents are dissatisfied with the current level of information provided, compared to only 26% who are satisfied. This highlights a clear demand for improvement from both parents and educators.

Our Recommendations for Reform:

To address these gaps, SOUK, supported by the APPG for Political and Media Literacy, proposes the following reforms:

Incorporate Political and Media Literacy Teaching Across All Key Stages

Introduce age-appropriate Political and Media Literacy education at every stage, from primary school to post-16 education.

Strengthen the Citizenship curriculum to include a comprehensive framework for Political and Media Literacy, drawing on the proposals of our AAG.

Recognise fast-evolving digital trends including critical topics such as misinformation, disinformation, online safety and how to spot AI-generated content. Expand the curriculum to explore the role of social media in shaping political literacy and public opinion.

Improve Teacher Training

Provide teachers with the training and resources needed to deliver high-quality Political and Media Literacy education. Draw on the expertise and research insights of the APPG, AAG and relevant third sector providers such as SOUK.

The Role of Qualifications and Resources

SOUK and the APPG also call for a broader approach to qualifications and progress monitoring. The introduction of the Citizenship GCSE has not been sufficient to guarantee widespread education in this area. Instead, additional measures, such as nationally representative studies and improved teacher training, are needed to ensure that Political and Media Literacy education is effective and accessible to all students.

Conclusion

SOUK and the members of the APPG on Political and Media Literacy urge the Secretary of State and Professor Becky Francis, Chair of the Curriculum Review, to act on these recommendations. By integrating Political and Media Literacy education across all key stages, modernising the curriculum to reflect digital trends, and equipping teachers with the necessary tools, we can empower young people to engage critically and responsibly with the world around them.

DISCLAIMER: The articles on our website are not endorsed by, or the opinions of Shout Out UK (SOUK), but exclusively the views of the author.