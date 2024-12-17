In 2024, the rapid rise of online misinformation and disinformation finally captured mainstream attention in the UK. From far-right riots sparked by the tragic Southport murders to the growing influence of misogynistic figures like Andrew Tate on young men, recent headlines have highlighted the profound societal impact of untrustworthy digital content. The UK general election campaign also saw an alarming surge in AI-generated deepfakes aimed at young voters.

Against this backdrop, the launch of a new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Political and Media Literacy is both timely and urgent, merging the two APPGs on Political Literacy and Media Literacy from the last parliament.

The group was officially launched last Thursday at a reception in the Houses of Parliament, hosted by its secretariat, Shout Out UK (SOUK). The APPG offers a cross-party platform to strengthen political and media literacy education in schools and higher education, equipping young people with essential skills for active, informed citizenship in the digital age.

The government’s review of the UK schools’ curriculum presents an opportune moment for the APPG to advocate for evidence-based reforms, drawing on insights from sector practitioners and research from its Academic Advisory Group (AAG), led by Dr James Weinberg from the University of Sheffield.

Co-chair Kirsty Blackman MP (SNP), who hosted the evening, addressed attendees from media, government, education, and academia, emphasizing the need for central investment in political and media literacy. She stated:

‘Political and media literacy is a vital skill for future citizens and should be a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. The recent unrest fuelled by online misinformation has only reinforced for me its importance. As someone who is passionate about the many opportunities afforded to young people by the internet, I look forward to leading the APG in work which will equip this next generation with the skills to thrive in a shared and equitable digital future.’

Kirsty Blackman MP was joined at the launch by fellow members of the APPG co-chair Lord Iain McNicol, Baroness Estelle Morris amongst other parliamentarians and stakeholders.

Matteo Bergamini, Founder and CEO of SOUK, which works with educational and institutional partners to deliver political and media literacy training and promote democratic engagement, also spoke on the night, remarking:

‘In our work at Shout Out UK, we have long been aware of the patchy provision of the teaching of Political and Media Literacy in UK schools. We welcome the government’s curriculum review, announced by the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in July, as an opportunity to correct this deficit. At a time of increasing political polarisation, rising extremism and the proliferation of online misinformation, it has never been more important to instil critical thinking and democratic engagement in the next generation of UK citizens. We know that the APPG members will work hand in hand with us to ensure this vital objective is met by the end of this parliament.’

Others in attendance on the night included representatives from the AAG, the Department of Education, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and many educational and third sector organisations including the Association for Citizenship Teaching and the Centre for Countering Digital Hate. Attendees representing X and News UK pointed to a growing awareness on the part of media platforms of their duty to promote media literacy, particularly given their new responsibilities under the Online Safety Act.

The evening sparked lively discussions and engaged debate among attendees. Here at SOUK, we are excited to continue working with the APPG to advance its goals and ensure the next generation of citizens is well-informed and media literate, safeguarding the future of our democracy.

