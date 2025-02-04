When Victoria Jenkins presented her adaptive fashion brand, Unhidden, on Dragon’s Den it was rejected for investment. On Tuesday, she got the last laugh as her designs for Primark’s new 49-piece adaptive collection went live across the UK.

Limited Fashion Offerings

Roughly 1 in 4 (24 per cent) of the UK’s population has a disability. As Jenkins pointed out in her Dragon’s Den pitch, ‘The disabled community is the world’s largest marginalised group and the only group that anyone can join at any time.’ Despite this, the adaptive clothing range has remained stubbornly sparse.

Research conducted by Primark and the Research Institute for Disabled Consumers (RiDC) found that 77 per cent of respondents say that adaptive fashion is essential, yet only 25 per cent currently wear it.

The Winds of Change

There are signs that the industry is moving in the right direction. Brands focused on adaptive fashion such as Unhidden, Dewey Clothing and Liberare are gaining attention. In the last couple of years, household names Skims, Victoria’s Secret and Primark all released adaptive underwear collections harnessing accessibility features such as front and side fastenings. Adaptive clothing has even found a place in the designer sphere through Tommy Hilfiger’s ‘Adaptive Essentials’ range featuring soft fabrics, adjustable fits and easier closures.

Following the success and necessity of Primark’s adaptive underwear capsule collection released last year, their new 49-piece collection, available in 10 countries, heralds a new era of adaptive fashion on the high street.

‘It shouldn’t be such a big deal in this day and age that a high street brand has developed and committed to making an adaptive, fashion-forward clothing range that makes fashion accessible to as many people as possible, but sadly this is not something that we see often … and we still can’t understand why?’ says a representative from Models of Diversity, a charity committed to boosting inclusivity and representation of disabled people in fashion and modelling.

Overcoming Obstacles

The RiDC reveals that 36 per cent of respondents find adaptive clothing very expensive, making price a major barrier to purchase. Prices of Primark’s adaptive collection range from £5-£40. Jenkins’ lived experience of disability has helped her in her mission to minimise the barriers to accessing adaptive clothing. Her pieces include a range of accessibility features such as friction-free pyjamas, magnetic closures and discreet openings for tube, catheter and stoma access.

Adaptive pieces often prioritise function over fashion. Sixty-two per cent of disabled shoppers say it’s hard to find clothes that make them feel happy and comfortable. Anyone who has ever shopped will know the importance of finding clothes that are right for you, and this is even more important for people with disabilities. After launching their underwear capsule collection, Primark said that adaptive clothing ‘wasn’t just convenient — it was life-changing.’

Adaptive fashion benefits everyone. The effect on disabled people is immediately evident, but adaptive clothing can be beneficial for the elderly as well as those with temporary disabilities, injuries, or those recovering from surgery.

Adaptive clothing benefits everyone and can be truly life-changing. This collection from Primark is a great step in the right direction. Hopefully, the example will convince more retailers and designers to expand their range and accommodate all needs. Right now, the adaptive fashion industry is still in its infancy, but with more disabled models hitting the runway to a wider range of choices in adaptive clothing, it’s clear that the adaptive fashion revolution has begun.

