Is China Winning the AI Arms Race? DeepSeek R1, China’s alternative to Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s GPT-4, was allegedly made for a fraction of the cost ($5.6 million) and has surged through the app charts. So far, it has surpassed ChatGPT downloads, having been downloaded over 2 million times and taking first place on Google’s Play Store. The mini revolution has already caused AI and semiconductor stocks to plummet, prompting speculation that the AI power balance is moving eastwards.

Research reveals that nearly 60 per cent of the public thinks the three-day weekend will become standard practice by 2030. Currently, 200 UK companies already practice a four-day work week with no reduction in pay. Campaign Director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, Joe Ryle, said: ‘With 50 per cent more free time, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives.’ Is the Simplest Explanation Always Best? Truth may be more complex than we imagine. ‘ Ockham’s razor,’ or the parsimony principle guiding scientific decision-making, says that the simplest explanation is always the best. But is it? A new paper in PNAS argues that scientists make mistakes and miss valuable opportunities when they overrely on this principle. First author and SFI Complexity Postdoctoral Fellow, Marina Dubova, explains: ‘Parsimony and complexity are complementary tools. Scientists need to use evidence, judgment, and context-specific demands to determine whether a more parsimonious or complex model suits their research goals.’

New research reveals that of the 2,000 13-27-year-olds surveyed, 52 per cent prefer the UK to have a strong leader who can discard with Parliament and elections. A 2023 global sample by Open Society Foundations showed that 42 per cent of young people favoured military rule. But does this mean Gen Z are inherently anti-democratic? Not necessarily. Further research reveals that young people mistrust politicians and feel disengaged from democratic processes. One central solution is to improve democratic education through political and media literacy. Understanding Serpents in Art: January 29 signalled the start of the Lunar New Year across many parts of Asia. This is the Year of the Wood Snake. But how has this ancient reptile featured in art history? Here are two famous examples: 1. Caravaggio’s Medusa – a woman cursed to have snakes for hair and turn anyone who looks at her into stone. 2. Laocoön and His Sons – one of the most famous sculptures of a priest and his sons struggling to free themselves from divine serpents.

