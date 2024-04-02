Boko Haram is one of Africa’s most deadly and infamous terrorist groups, which garnered worldwide attention and uproar in the early 2010s for a slew of bombings that killed hundreds of people at a time and the kidnapping of over 200 school girls in Nigeria’s northeast. The name Boko Haram literally translates to “Western education is forbidden” in English, and the group’s goal is just that: to rid West Africa of Western influence and establish a state that follows strict Sharia law. Today, Boko Haram and other violent extremist organisations in the region have seized upon emerging technologies, revolutionising the ways they recruit and train members, disseminate their ideology, and carry out attacks. Join us as we delve into the disturbing sphere of disinformation and propaganda spread by Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other Islamic Jihadist groups in Africa.

Media Minded explores the frightening world of misinformation and propaganda. Now in its fourth season, each episode tackles a new facet of the fight against violent extremism in West Africa. Aided by the rapid invention of new information and communication technologies, terrorist organisations have devised new ways to recruit and train members, and upend local communities with deadlier and more destructive tactics. Through interviews with leading counter terrorism experts, journalists, psychologists, and organisations fighting extremists in their communities, this series equips listeners with the knowledge and successful strategies to counter radicalisation at home.

Presented by Matteo Bergamini MBE

Season 4 of this podcast is made possible thanks to the kind support and sponsorship of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre.