Nigeria was named one of the 20 most dangerous countries to visit in 2024… and not just because of terrorism. While terrorist groups are the biggest security threat in Nigeria’s Northeast, other parts of the country are embroiled in violent conflicts of their own. In the Northwest, gangs of “bandits” execute widespread killings, kidnappings, sexual violence, and lootings. In the middle of the country, longstanding conflict between farmers and herders over land and resources continues to rage on, exacerbated by religious and ethnic tensions. In this episode, we delve into the lesser-known conflicts raging across Nigeria and the ways that violent extremist groups like Boko Haram capitalise on the chaos for their own gain.

Media Minded explores the frightening world of misinformation and propaganda. Now in its fourth season, each episode tackles a new facet of the fight against violent extremism in West Africa. Aided by the rapid invention of new information and communication technologies, terrorist organisations have devised new ways to recruit and train members, and upend local communities with deadlier and more destructive tactics. Through interviews with leading counter terrorism experts, journalists, psychologists, and organisations fighting extremists in their communities, this series equips listeners with the knowledge and successful strategies to counter radicalisation at home.

Presented by Matteo Bergamini MBE.

Season 4 of this podcast is made possible thanks to the kind support and sponsorship of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre.