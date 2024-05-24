Stories that Inspire Ideas!

July 4 marks the British General Election, promising a ‘historic’ result that will see the Conservative Party take the backbenches as Labour moves into Number 10. However, despite the 20-point gap between the two parties, Keir Starmer’s popularity rating sits at minus 17, suggesting that many voters will be facing an awkward choice between a party they dislike and one whose leader does not inspire much confidence. Inflation Falls to 2.3% but What Does it Mean? From a staggering 11.1 per cent in October 2022, inflation now stands at 2.3 per cent in the year to April. But what does this mean for the cost-of-living crisis? A falling inflation rate does not mean a reduction in prices, but a decline in the rate of their increase. Nominal wages need to be assessed in terms of ‘real’ pay to understand how far your money will go against the rate of inflation. So, someone earning £1,000 will have a ‘real wage’ of £977 (given the 2.3% inflation rate).

