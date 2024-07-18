Plans with friends don’t always have to be extravagant. A simple night in can be just as thrilling. Whether you prefer a cosy evening filled with films or an interactive night of creativity, there’s an abundance of options to suit everyone’s tastes.

Here are five exciting ideas for a night in with friends.

Movie night!

Movie nights are a classic choice for a night in, they never go out of style. Start by selecting a theme for your movie marathon. It could be horror, comedy or a series of nostalgic favourites.

Comfort is key. Set up a cosy seating area with plenty of blankets and cushions for everyone. Creating a cinema-like atmosphere is easy enough with dim lighting and a selection of snacks. Popcorn, nachos and a range of sweets usually go down well.

Games night

If you and your friends are competitive by nature or just want something a little more engaging, a games night is the perfect option. There’s a vast array to choose from, from board games like Scrabble to online games and bingo apps.

Mix and match different types of games to keep the energy high and maintain concentration. There should be enough for everyone to participate. Make sure to have some light refreshments on hand to keep your crew fuelled throughout the night.

Bake-Off

Channel your inner Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood with a Bake-Off-inspired night. Gather your friends in the kitchen and challenge each other to create the most delicious bakes. Pick a specific task, such as cupcakes or cookies, or allow everyone to bring their speciality to the table.

For a layer of competitiveness, appoint a judge or have everyone taste and score each other’s creations. Get all the necessary ingredients and utensils ready beforehand, so you don’t have to waste time preparing.

Craft night

Unleash your creativity with a craft night. These activities are surprisingly therapeutic and allow for easy conversation throughout the night. Choose a craft that suits the interests and skill levels of your group. Great options are jewellery making, painting, knitting and even creating seasonal decorations.

Prepare a crafting station with all the necessary supplies, and perhaps look up some tutorials or inspiration online to get started. Best of all, you’ll each have a tangible memento of your evening together.

Spa night

Transform your home into a spa for a night of relaxation and pampering. Set the scene with calming music, scented candles and soft lighting. Prepare a range of treatments such as face masks, manicures, pedicures and perhaps a DIY foot soak.

Fluffy robes and slippers are the icing on the cake and recreate an authentic spa experience. For added luxury, healthy snacks like fruit platters or herbal teas should also go down a treat. So, go ahead, de-stress and enjoy some quality time with friends.