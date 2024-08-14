We all know how frustrating car issues can be, but poor workmanship, inflated prices and bad service can worsen the experience.

With MOTs and unexpected repairs, you may need to visit a garage several times annually. This makes finding trustworthy professionals to assist you vital.

There’s a lot to consider in your search for the right garage and our guide can help you through the process.

Research and reviews

Start by gathering information about the local options. Utilise online resources such as Google, automotive forums, and social media to compile a list of potential businesses.

Personal recommendations from friends, family and colleagues who have had positive experiences can also be invaluable.

Customer reviews on platforms like Trustpilot give you a better idea about the reputation of each business. Look for feedback on quality, professionalism and reliability. Read the positive and negative ones to understand how they operate.

Up-to-date certifications and qualifications

Ensure they hold relevant certifications from recognised organisations, such as the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) or the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

These businesses are more likely to adhere to industry standards and employ skilled professionals.

Available services and pricing

A reliable garage should offer comprehensive services, including routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, tyre replacements and MOT tests.

You should also confirm they can assist with your specific make and model, especially if you drive a less common or luxury motor.

Request detailed estimates for the work to compare prices before booking an appointment. Be wary of those that provide vague or significantly lower estimates than others, as this can indicate potential hidden costs.

Location and convenience

Choose a garage that’s conveniently located near your home or workplace to minimise the hassle of dropping off and picking up your vehicle. For example, if you’re getting a new set of tyres in Reading, go somewhere in the town for added convenience.

Consider the availability of transportation options or local amenities if you need to leave your vehicle for an extended period.

Don’t forget to check that the operating hours align with your schedule. Flexible hours, including weekends and evenings, can be a significant advantage if you live a busy life.

Customer experience and communication

Evaluate the professionalism and friendliness of the staff when you first get in touch. A welcoming and knowledgeable team can indicate good customer service. Many people are willing to pay more for this, highlighting its importance to Brits.

Observe how they handle inquiries and whether they take the time to explain the problem and answer your questions thoroughly. Ensure they maintain clear and consistent communication throughout the process.

Dependable garages will also seek your approval before completing additional repair work.