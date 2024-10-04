Stories that Inspire Ideas!

Are Magic Mushrooms Medicinal? A recent study argues that psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance in magic mushrooms, can help treat mental disorders, including depression. However, some doubt whether the controlled study is comprehensive enough to conclude that psilocybin is better long-term than regular antidepressants.

Will Starmer Agree to a Youth Mobility Scheme? This week Keir Starmer is in Brussels. A youth mobility scheme is on the cards, but will the nation back more migration? One Europhile MP has said: 'A youth mobility deal, of some sorts, is in the interest of British workers, British business and British young people.'

Georgia Promotes 'Family Values': A bill upholding 'family values' has become law, curbing LGBT rights. Some argue the move was tactical, anticipating the parliamentary election in Tbilisi where the ruling party, Georgian Dream, is vying for the conservative vote.

Hound Health: The pet food subscription service, Ollie, is going one better by introducing AI-powered Health Screenings for pets in partnership with DIG Labs. Owners can send images of their pets' stools, coat condition, teeth and eyes and receive advice within 24 hours.

The Nomadic Lynx: Researchers now understand the cycle stages in Lynx migration. The Lynx of Alaska leave their home territory in search of food when the population of snowshoe hares, their main source of prey, declines. The cycle begins with a sharp drop in reproduction, followed by dispersal to other territories (from east to west), and finally, survival rates plummet. Understanding these movement patterns helps conservationists create protected areas for the Lynx.

Meet the New Manet : Dubbed the 'Manet of McDonald's,' Noah Verrier is a Florida-based artist whose subject is junk food paintings, stylishly arranged and classically depicted. From impressionistic jam-filled doughnuts to nostalgic pot noodles, Verrier has 189,000 followers on Instagram and critics say that his 'blend of Old Master still lifes and modern fast food culture,' is captivating.

Arab League Condemns Israel's Casus Belli: Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7 set off a retaliatory switch. Lebanon is the latest country to find itself in the crossfire with 2,000 people killed, 10,000 injured and 1,200,000 displaced. The Arab League has condemned Israel's 'brutal scenario' in the fight against Hamas and Hezbollah.

