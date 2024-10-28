NCS (National Citizen Service) has teamed up with the award-winning social enterprise Shout Out UK (SOUK) to launch ‘Talk for Change’, a workshop designed to help young people develop their political and media literacy.

The Talk for Change youth led events will take place across England, featuring interactive workshops aimed at empowering young people to engage with issues that impact their lives through civic participation. Participants will also learn to navigate online content responsibly, addressing the critical issues of misinformation and disinformation.

In addition to the workshops, NCS and SOUK will provide ongoing support to help young people more deeply connect with the political process, including digital resources that explore their civic and democratic rights.

A recent survey commissioned by NCS highlights a gap in political engagement among young people. Just over half (52%) of 14-18 year olds follow national politics, such as news around the General Election and new government policies. Engagement with local politics is even lower, with only two in five following updates on local government and council matters.

Young people’s views on the importance of their local MPs vary, with only two in five considering their representative significant. This presents an opportunity to enhance civic engagement and raise awareness of local representatives.

The survey also indicates that TikTok is now the go-to place that young people head to for their news. However, trust in social media news is low, with only 6% of teenagers stating they ‘always trust’ the news they encounter on these platforms. Over half (53%) only ‘sometimes trust’ news served to them on social media.

Rachael Oloyede, Co-Chair of The NCS Youth Advisory Board, said: “It is crucial that young people have a voice in shaping the future of our society. This collaboration between NCS and Shout Out UK aims to widen democratic participation. By enhancing young people’s political and media literacy, we can empower them to connect with decision-makers and ensure their voices are heard in policy-making processes. It’s incredibly important that young people are able to shape their futures locally and nationally.”

Matteo Bergamini MBE, Founder and CEO of Shout Out UK, said: “We are thrilled to partner with NCS to empower young people with the tools and knowledge they need to participate in democracy and make their voices heard! Every young person, regardless of their socio-economic background, deserves to understand how our system works and how to engage with it. As part of our joint work, we will be launching dynamic Talk for Change workshops and a suite of comprehensive support, all co-designed by young people themselves with the aim of inspiring a new generation of informed and engaged citizens.”

