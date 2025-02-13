Last year, the UK government announced they were the first major economy to halve emissions since 1990 while also growing the economy by 79 per cent. This appears to be a success story. However, the two objectives — reducing carbon emissions and promoting economic growth — are at odds. In reality, economic growth conflicts with sustainability because it relies on continuous, linear consumption. This means more extraction, production, waste, and more pollution — including carbon emissions.

Consumerism, something we take for granted, underpins a paradox. To sustain economic growth, it needs an ever-expanding resource demand. By framing consumption as both a marker of socioeconomic progress and a source of personal fulfilment, consumerism creates a cycle where individuals are encouraged to buy more, discard more, and replace more. This seemingly necessary practice fuels ecological destruction, weakens economic resilience, and ultimately contributes to the global mental health crisis.

Thinking Like Consumers

Consumerism is an insidious ideology, not just a behaviour pattern. Unlike most other ideologies, it was not created to serve humanity but emerged from a system designed to maximise profit above all else. Political scientist Michael Freeden defines ideology as: ‘A set of ideas, beliefs and attitudes, consciously or unconsciously held, which reflects or shapes understandings or misconceptions of the social and political world.’

Consumerism is based on three core ideas. Firstly, ‘more is always better’ (more things, more wealth, more convenience). Secondly, the economy and the environment are independent. Thirdly, fulfilment stems from wealth and material accumulation. These unconscious beliefs tend to shape misconceptions rather than understanding. The first propagates the assumption that endless production, economic growth and technological advancement represent progress when in reality, they foster a fragile economy, unsustainable resource depletion, and a widening gap between material wealth and true well-being. The second manifests as wilful ignorance of the causal relationship between economic activity and environmental degradation. The third misconstrues the sources of genuine happiness, which research consistently links to relationships, creativity, purpose and connection to nature.

The Toll of Consumer Culture



Studies reveal that the least materialistic people report the most life satisfaction, while those who prioritise extrinsic goals such as product and wealth acquisition report more unhappiness in relationships, lower moods and more psychological problems. Consumer culture therefore not only fails to enable fulfilment but actively undermines well-being.

Since 2000, depression and anxiety rates have more than doubled among young adults. Digitisation and social media, which underpin modern consumer culture, likely play a significant role in driving this trend. Algorithm-driven content, advertisements and sponsored posts are psychologically manipulative, fuelling feelings of inadequacy and unease, while influencers present curated lifestyles that equate happiness and success with the products being promoted. Consumption has become a form of self-expression, but this is based on an idealised, fake version of life — like a smile that doesn’t reach the eyes.

Consumerism also leads to chronic financial stress as individuals are encouraged to spend beyond their means, which is linked to higher psychological distress. This highlights the pernicious role of debt in consumer culture. Credit cards and loans are normalised and encouraged by governments who want to keep people spending to ensure continuous economic growth, even as wages stagnate and the cost of living rises. Debt is a feature, not a bug, of consumer capitalism.

Just as personal debt driven by overspending creates financial uncertainty that harms individual well-being, so an economy built on endless consumption and debt fosters systemic instability while eroding environmental health.

Economic Dysfunction

The rise of consumerism gave way to the inception of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the primary measure of economic success in the 20th century, with economists like John Maynard Keynes arguing that consumption drives economic activity. Keynesian policies encouraged governments to stimulate demand during economic downturns by promoting consumer spending.

However, economists are beginning to realise that consumerism and GDP growth are not necessarily conducive to long-term economic health. The pressure to sustain economic growth, profit incentives and aggressive marketing often result in overproduction, which creates inefficiencies, waste and unstable boom-and-bust cycles. In times of economic growth, excess goods are produced in anticipation of demand, but when demand drops — such as during the pandemic — companies are left with surplus inventory, falling profits and layoffs.

Moreover, the debt-driven nature of consumer spending artificially inflates economic growth while masking deeper economic fragility. The 2008 financial crash exemplifies this. Before the crisis, banks were aggressively promoting loans, mortgages, and credit cards. As debt reached unsustainable levels, households were forced to cut back on spending, triggering economic contraction, job losses and recession. Many defaulted on their loans and mortgages. This led to bank failures, financial panic, and economic collapse, exposing the instability of economies dependent on debt-fueled consumption.

This cycle of debt-driven consumerism and economic instability mirrors the crisis of environmental degradation. Our economies are inherently fragile and unsustainable not only because they are built on overproduction and excessive borrowing but also because they rely on the relentless extraction of natural resources.

Ecological Erosion

Energy and electricity are the great contributors to carbon emissions. Accordingly, environmental policymakers tend to focus on renewable energy. In 2024, renewable energy sources provided over 37 per cent of the UK’s electricity, exceeding fossil fuels for the first time, and the aim is to completely decarbonise the nation’s energy system by 2035.

However, global emissions hit a record high in 2023. China saw a 4.7 per cent increase, while India’s emissions grew by more than 7 per cent. These nations have become global manufacturing hubs, and consumerism is the culprit. Wealthier nations can afford to ‘outsource’ their emissions, shifting pollution-intensive industries to developing countries, often those with weaker environmental regulations, and taking credit for reductions.

While decarbonisation is a noble goal, it is complex and just one part of the puzzle. Even if we were to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy, the sheer scale of resource use and environmental degradation driven by consumer culture would continue to devastate ecosystems. Consumerism fuels a far broader ecological crisis, encompassing biodiversity loss, chemical pollution, resource depletion, and landfill overflow.

The demand for wood, paper, and palm oil leads to mass deforestation, destroying habitats and pushing species to extinction. Mining for metals and rare earth minerals (used in electronics, batteries, and electric vehicles) disrupts ecosystems, while chemical pollutants and plastic waste contaminate waterways, soil and the air. Cotton farming for textile production requires vast amounts of water and pesticides, depleting soil fertility and harming insect populations. Expanding supply chains means more roads, railways and ports cut through wilderness areas, fragmenting habitats.

The Cost of Consumerism

Consumerism is far more than an economic force. This powerful ideology permeates the way we think, behave and interact. We are constantly bombarded by advertising, pressured to spend beyond our means and conditioned to associate happiness with consumption. Consumerism also underpins political and economic decisions, as profit is prized over well-being and production over sustainability.

Convenience, affluence, and technological advancement have reached dizzying heights, but this ‘progress’ comes at the expense of economic health, individual well-being and ecological balance. Long-term economic stability and an environmentally sustainable future cannot emerge from a system founded on the false premise of indefinite growth, and true fulfilment comes not from material possessions, but from connection, creativity, purpose, and a balanced way of living.

