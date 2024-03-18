In this fascinating episode, we enter the mind of a terrorist. What makes them commit violent acts and adopt radical ideologies? How do they justify the killing of innocent people? What transforms the everyman, or woman, into a terrorist? Psychologists and counter extremism experts weigh in on the key factors that contribute to the allure of misinformed and violent narratives, including social influences, identity crises, and psychological manipulation.

Media Minded explores the frightening world of misinformation and propaganda. Now in its fourth season, each episode tackles a new facet of the fight against violent extremism in West Africa. Aided by the rapid invention of new information and communication technologies, terrorist organisations have devised new ways to recruit and train members, and upend local communities with deadlier and more destructive tactics. Through interviews with leading counter terrorism experts, journalists, psychologists, and organisations fighting extremists in their communities, this series equips listeners with the knowledge and successful strategies to counter radicalisation at home.

Presented by Matteo Bergamini MBE

Season 4 of this podcast is made possible thanks to the kind support and sponsorship of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre.