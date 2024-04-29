They’re responsible for propping up dictators, carrying out the bidding of military juntas, and supporting coups. They leave death and destruction in their wake, accused of massacring populations and exploiting local communities. What is the infamous Wagner Group? The Kremlin-linked private military company, recently rebranded as the Africa Corps, has been hired to fight in international conflicts in places like Ukraine, Syria, and most recently Africa. In addition to Wagner’s combat operations, the group also has a large propaganda arm created to spread disinformation, undermine democracy, and advance pro-Russia views worldwide. In this episode, journalists and experts deconstruct Wagner’s strong influence in African affairs and its role in spreading disinformation and harmful views about the West.

Media Minded explores the frightening world of misinformation and propaganda. Now in its fourth season, each episode tackles a new facet of the fight against violent extremism in West Africa. Aided by the rapid invention of new information and communication technologies, terrorist organisations have devised new ways to recruit and train members, and upend local communities with deadlier and more destructive tactics. Through interviews with leading counter terrorism experts, journalists, psychologists, and organisations fighting extremists in their communities, this series equips listeners with the knowledge and successful strategies to counter radicalisation at home.

Presented by Matteo Bergamini MBE.

Season 4 of this podcast is made possible thanks to the kind support and sponsorship of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre.