Scottish Government in Hiatus Over Net Zero: Global warming is affecting more than the environment. This week, the SNP parted ways with the Scottish Greens after missing key environmental targets that promised to cut carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2030. First Minister, Humza Yousaf, also faces a vote of confidence next week.

Sadiq Khan Calls for Young Blood: The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, wants to introduce a UK-EU Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) to meet the demand for labour shortages. Seven in 10 London businesses are currently facing skills shortages. A YMS would allow 18-35-year-olds to live and work in the country for two to three years on special visas.

Scotland's Teenagers Worst-Hit by Cannabis: A WHO study reveals that nearly 23 per cent of 15-year-old boys in Scotland have tried Cannabis, placing the country at the top for teenage cannabis use. The same study also finds that 40 per cent of 15-year-old girls in Scotland and 33 per cent of boys have used vapes.

Weinstein Declared Innocent: In 2020 the once-famous film producer, Harvey Weinstein, was found guilty and sentenced to 23 years for two alleged sex crimes. In 2024, a New York court has overturned his conviction. Former Weinstein victim and actress Mina Sorvino has said she is 'disgusted with the justice system' that leans towards 'predators not victims.'

Mona Gets Her Own Room: Leonardo da Vinci's world-famous Mona Lisa is equally a source of wonder and disappointment. Queues at the Louvre to see the artist's masterpiece have been lengthening, prompting the museum to suggest relocating the painting to a separate 'underground chamber' for better viewer experience. Introducing a separate underground chamber for paintings and temporary exhibitions is estimated to cost €500 million but is seen as necessary given the Mona Lisa's immortal status.

Meta's Curious Double Standards for Virtual Women: Research reveals there are at least 29,000 AI-powered ads for 'Girlfriend' apps on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. While Meta bans 'adult content' including 'depictions of people in … suggestive or sexually provocative' positions and activities, it allows virtual women to advertise their services prompting criticism from women in the sex industry who argue that this 'makes no sense.'

