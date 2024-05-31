Sadiq Khan has won a historic third term as Mayor of London, securing more than a million votes. However, his manifesto’s pledge of a ‘safer’ capital for Londoners, including the youth, is being scrutinised amid rising concerns over youth safety in London. The growing prevalence of crime heavily emphasises that London is becoming increasingly unsafe for its youth, posing significant challenges for Khan’s administration.

Conservative MP, Susan Hall, has been a vocal critic of Khan’s tenure. At the mayoral elections, she stated: ‘I urge Sadiq to make London better for all our sakes.’ This sentiment could not be more agreeable, reflecting the widespread concern about the effectiveness of Khan’s policies in addressing the surge in youth crime rates. However, Khan’s third term could be hopeful if he sets his priorities straight.

Escalating Youth Crime: A Call For Effective Leadership

As a young Londoner, I do not feel safe in my city.

Youth crime in London is alarmingly high, creating a reality where the need for a vigilante akin to Batman is more than just a fictional yearning. The absence of such a heroic figure emphasises the urgency for effective leadership and action. Questions arise about whether Khan’s tenure can bring hope and tangible improvements to the city’s safety.

In 2021, Khan unveiled a package of almost £50 million in funding to tackle crime in London, representing his initiative towards youth crime.

However, the 2023 Youth Justice Statistics revealed a worrying trend: youth arrests increased by 9 per cent for the second consecutive year. The data emphasises the inefficiency of Khan’s initiatives to keep London’s most vulnerable population safe. Additionally, Baroness Casey’s report indicates that between 2010 and 2022, 126 London police stations were closed, contributing to the deteriorating sense of security. Arguably, young people’s safety is declining and the staggering closure of police stations is not helping.



Knife Crime: A Persistent and Escalating Issue

Knife crime remains a particularly severe issue. Official figures published just a week before the mayoral election showed that knife crime offences in London had risen by 20 per cent in the last twelve months. Over the past eight years, the increase has been even more pronounced, highlighting a persistent and escalating problem. The failure to address this issue effectively during Khan’s previous terms casts reasonable doubt over his ability to make significant changes in his third term.

London’s Criminal Landscape

Crime, not only among the youth, is being addressed ineffectively by Khan. His third term risks continuing the trend of increasing violence and insecurity. One issue is that Khan’s approach has been reactive rather than proactive, leading to a sense of inevitability about rising crime rates. The closing of police stations, as previously stated, and the handling of Metropolitan Police leadership changes are often cited as examples of mismanagement that have exacerbated the problem.

A Demand for Visionary Leadership

In 2022, Susan Hall argued: ‘Whether it is knife crime, stop and search or problems in the Met, it is always someone else’s fault and rather than get involved and try to resolve the issues he makes sure someone else carries the can.’ This alludes to the case of Dame Cressida Dick, who ‘felt intimidated’ to resign as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. This criticism points to the perceived failures in leadership and management within the Metropolitan Police under Khan’s oversight, which he fails to take accountability for. Arguably, Khan should have been working with the commissioner to make London a safe city and initiate a plan of action.



London’s youth demand leaders who not only recognise the urgency for action but also possess the vision and resolve to implement effective solutions. For Khan’s third term to be deemed successful, it is imperative that he prioritises youth safety and empowers law enforcement. This commitment could pave the way for a brighter and safer future for London’s most vulnerable population.

An Opportunity for Redemption and Progress

Khan’s third term presents an opportunity for redemption and progress. The stakes are high, and the expectations are clear: tangible results in making London a safer city for young people. As the city moves forward, the focus must remain on ensuring that the next generation can thrive in a secure environment. Successful strategies from other cities could provide valuable insights. For instance, Glasgow’s ‘Violence Reduction Unit’ treats violence as a public health issue, and has been effective in reducing knife crime. This could serve as one possible model for Khan to follow.

Khan’s administration should also focus on rebuilding community trust by increasing police presence in neighbourhoods and ensuring that officers are well-trained in community engagement. Restoring the number of police stations, or at least increasing community outreach programs, could help alleviate the sense of insecurity. Admittedly, Khan has introduced several initiatives aimed at reducing crime, such as increased funding for youth services and community policing programs.

The Path Forward

The narrative surrounding Sadiq Khan’s third term is one of both hope and dubiousness. On the one hand, his continued leadership offers a chance to implement long-needed reforms and to build on the lessons learned from his previous terms. On the other hand, the challenges are daunting, and the pressure to deliver meaningful change is immense.

For Khan to succeed, he must adopt a revised approach that addresses the root causes of youth crime, enhance community policing, and restore trust in law enforcement. By doing so, he can transform his historic third term into a legacy of safety and prosperity for London’s youth. Only then can Khan truly make London better for all its residents, as urged by his critics and supporters alike.

They say ‘Third time’s a charm.’ Hopefully, Khan’s third term will redeem the future of youth safety in London.

