This week Parliament welcomed 335 news MPs, including the infamous Nigel Farage whose Reform party won five seats. Farage referred to Reform as the 'new kids on the block' with 'no experience of this Parliament, whatsoever.'

Ukraine headlined the 75th NATO Summit. President Zelensky said: 'If we want to prevail, if we want to win, we need to lift all limitations,' referring to the use of long-range missiles to strike at Russia.

A ground-breaking new study reveals that our DNA largely determines intelligence. While the environment still plays a significant role, as we age, genes take over in determining our intellectual potential.

An image can reveal more about us than we know. What the brain sees first can provide an insight into how the mind works. So, take the test to find out whether you're a born leader, a problem-solver, or an unwavering moralist.

For 175 years the elusive east wing of Buckingham Palace, with its famous balcony, has been shut to the public. After extensive refurbishment, the wing is open for viewing, showcasing 19 royal rooms. Some, however, have expressed shock at the £75 price tag, calling it 'greedy' and 'obscene.'

A 44-year-old Japanese man has been given 30 years for strangling and killing his wife and two children in a fit of rage, in August 2022. The Presiding judge, Hirokazu Kure, said: I want you to look more deeply into your own feelings and think about what drove you to kill three people. A Far-Right Ticking Time Bomb: The National Rally (RN), a far-right populist party snatched 143 seats in the French National Assembly. Despite taking third place overall, some say it's only a matter of time before RN takes power, arguing that it has been 'contained but not stopped.' Unless core issues such as security and immigration are effectively dealt with, 2027 could be RN's year.

