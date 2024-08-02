In the 1960s and ‘70s, the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Formentera defied the rule of Francisco Franco. They became popular hangouts for hippies who would roam the beaches naked. In 1971, Carmen Franco, the Spanish dictator’s only daughter, arrived at Formentera and ordered everyone to clear the beaches, wanting them all to herself. American tourists shrugged off the instruction. To the freedom lovers, the command to leave a public space seemed absurd. It was only when British tourists — who spoke their language — admonished them, that they complied.

This episode is largely unheard of, since the story of the Balearic Islands remains untold. Today, these islands are struggling to retain their identity amid a surge in ‘overtourism’ — a term used to describe a surplus of visitors to a place that threatens its native culture and character.

A Global Crackdown on Overtourism

At least thirty other destinations, from Florence and its ban on Airbnbs in the centre to the Galapagos Islands which from August 1 will charge international visitors an increased entry tax of £155, are putting their foot down on overtourism.

Of course, tourists are not entirely to blame. Mass tourism carries undeniable economic advantages and has been encouraged in the past. But what has recently become prevalent in areas where local populations rely on tourism for jobs and stability, is the wave of protests against excess tourism; notably in Mallorca. Venice, another toruist-dense destination has introduced a €5 entry fee for day trippers and Formentera now charges tourists who wish to come by car. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Callboni has promised to ban tourists from renting holiday apartments by 2028, framing the issues as ‘Barcelona’s largest problem.’

Callboni is aware that locals are angry and knows it’s a vote winner to echo their sentiments. But could exploiting the issue of overtourism also be a veiled money spinner? We cannot rule out that as far as local governments are concerned, a tax on torusim is an opportunity to make more money while seeming to meet public demand for restrictions and controls.

The Rise of Torusim

So, how did harmless holidaymaking become such a threat?

Package holidays established tourism as a firm pillar of the Southern European economy that now accounts for over 10 per cent of the GDP of countries in this region. Post-Covid, the sector employs 2.67 million people in Spain, 800,000 in Greece and 380,000 in Portugal. Put into perspective, tourism accounts for 71 per cent of Spain’s real economic growth, over a fifth of Greece’s economic output and 1.11 million Portuguese jobs — with an expected increase of 126,000 jobs from 2019.

The facts tell a story of a clear and mutually beneficial supply-meets-demand ratio. And that demand has only been rising in popularity. For every age group and subculture, there’s a holiday package to suit one’s particular needs. From gap years, to solo travel, to yoga retreats, skiing, SKI-ing (‘Spending the Kids’ Inheritance), and teaching abroad … you name it and it’s likely to pop up at some point. Additionally, there are countless social media channels with online communitie to match these travel subcultures. Amid this travel zeitgeist (#HolidayEnvy, #InstaTravel), it’s unsurprising that visitors gravitate towards affordable destinations in Southern Europe that deliberately cater to their needs and specifications.

But being given a generous inch, British tourists instead grabed many miles.

Spain has been a favourite holiday destination for the British since 1972, a ‘tradition’ that created a market for establishments catering to that clientele. This market snowballed when Britain joined the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973. Freedom of movement meant more British tourists in Spain, with many British-owned establishments hosting them.

By 2002, an area of Ibiza became known as ‘The Unspoilt North,’ suggesting an ability to preserve its cultural authenticity. The South, however, felt nothing like Spain. It became a carousel of entertainments ‘by Brits, for Brits.’ Forget seeing pictures of Tanit, Ibiza’s protector. Venues in this sector became distinguished by Union flags and Del Boy on every screen. Remarkably, hearing Spanish (the indigenous tongue!) has become a rare occurrence.

The South of Spain has become a caricature of British life in the sun, an open goal for British business owners for whom Ibiza is only a cash cow. The very name ‘Ibiza’ now calls to mind not its many myths but the hordes of British clubbers flocking there like flamingoes to dance until sunrise. You know the traditions of an island have been consumed by tourism when its name is synonymous with a popular anglophone music genre. Do any Ibiza tunes pay homage to the host island? Nope. It is a torusit-occupied dance oasis, populated by entitled visitors and developers with no conscience.

The Darkside of Tourism

Tourism accounts for 84 per cent of Ibiza’s economy. But locals aren’t benefitting as much as you’d think. The sector heavily relies on UK staff, leaving the islanders out of pocket. The Balearic Islands’ high youth unemployment rate is also telling. Men’s unemployment for under 25s stood at 27 per cent last year, and the women’s was 19 per cent. Since local Brits prefer not to employ islanders, job opportunities are increasingly scarce.

The people of Ibiza have suffered falling living standards, a struggle for resources and job security. Excessive tourism has made the island’s property market largely unaffordable. It is now impossible for locals to start businesses or meet living costs. Eight people sharing a three-bedroom flat has become ‘common.’ Some salaried Ibicencos (native inhabitants of Ibiza) are living in cars and camper vans.

In the case of Spain, overtourism can only be reduced if the Spanish government takes concrete steps to limit or prohibit the issuing of rental licenses for holiday lets. A license in Valencia will set you back €70-90. Could the failure to stop them be financially motivated? There is also a problem with ‘illegal lets’ being advertised on AirBnB and social media rather than going through proper channels. The struggle to expose illegal landlords is ongoing, and technology is making it easier to bypass the law.

The recent bout of protests against overtoruism has backfired. British tourists have chosen to stay away from certain hotspots, leaving parts of Spain in crisis. Much like everything else, a careful balance must be struck. Tourism cannot encroach on cultural dignities, and locals ought to benefit from their country’s rich heritage. A legal framework needs to be set in motion to monitor the flow of tourism, and this requires committed cooperation from governments and landlords alike. The introduction of a tourist tax and various charges could be a step in the right direction, but only time will show if these meassures are sincere.

