Individuals born between 1997 and 2012 are known as Gen Z. This much-discussed generation is now stepping onto the political stage with fresh perspectives and digital expertise unmatched by their previous generations. Unlike their predecessors, Gen Z usually gets their news from social platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Reddit which are also arenas for youth-driven political activism.

One question that often comes up is: Can Gen Z, with their unique values and social media fluency, bring democracy back to life? Let’s explore this idea.



What Sets Gen Z Apart?

Fueled by the failure of global institutions to address persistent issues such as climate change, economic inequality and racial injustice, Gen Z’s political activism is deeply rooted in the belief that systemic change is necessary. With a preference for authenticity and honesty, this generation values and desires leaders who harbour the same principles.

TikTok plays an important role in amplifying these values. Young TikTokers share stories, data, and firsthand accounts of social issues, reaching thousands of audiences around the world in minutes. This immediacy and accessibility are powerful tools that allow Gen Z to connect over shared goals and encourage activism and criticism in ways that move beyond traditional political forms.

Political Participation Through Digital Activism

While Gen Z may not always participate in traditional forms of political engagement, such as joining political parties or voting, they are incredibly active in the sphere of digital activism. TikTok users have harnessed the platform’s tools for ‘clicktivism’ and translated that into real-world impact to create online pressure, organize protests and boycotts, and even disrupt political events. In other words, Gen Z is doing what it can to keep the discourse alive.

How Gen Z May Shape the Future of Political Participation

Gen Z’s use of democracy does not follow traditional patterns, and this could result in broader changes. Platforms like TikTok have helped redefine how politics is discussed, debated and mobilized.

Here are a few potential outcomes of this:

Increased Pressure for Digital Accountability: Gen Z’s digital activism could lead to changes in policies. In the age of rampant misinformation, there is a greater demand for accountability from tech platforms, especially in the areas of data privacy and hate speech.

Reimagining Political Campaigning: Political campaigns are increasingly adapting to social media. Presidential candidates such as Kamala Harris have used TikTok to directly reach younger voters. As this trend evolves, we may see more leaders embracing transparency and accessibility in ways that appeal to Gen Z.

Digital Rights and Reform: To better safeguard democracy in the digital realm, Gen Z may push for legislation that aligns with digital-age realities, such as online privacy protections, data ownership rights, and content moderation laws.

Emphasis on Direct Action: Gen Z’s preference for direct, transparent action—whether through social media or protests—might influence future governance to be more responsive to public opinion and grassroots movements, bringing about policy changes that reflect immediate, on-the-ground issues.

Challenges and Criticisms

Despite the strengths, TikTok’s role in Gen Z’s political engagement is not without challenges. In the realm of social media, misinformation has become quite common. Critics argue that social media creates echo chambers that help spread misinformation, potentially leading to increased political polarization. Additionally, the fast-paced and short-attention-span nature of TikTok’s content can at times oversimplify complex political issues, creating only a superficial understanding of policies and the problems of governance. As well as this, insufficient political literacy about existing government structures continues to impede democratic engagement amongst the youth. To counter these problems, Gen Z may need to promote political and media literacy alongside activism to foster an online culture that values critical thinking and fact-checking.

While challenges remain, Gen Z’s unique values and approach to politics suggest that they have the potential to revive and reshape democracy, turning it into something the people can truly trust.

