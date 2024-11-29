We extract the best stories, so you don’t have to.

What is a Woman? The Supreme Court will consider whether trans women with a full female gender recognition certificate should be classed as women under the Equality Act. Women’s groups argue that a positive ruling would threaten single-sex spaces, such as gyms and hospital wards.

Is Hybrid Work the Answer or the Problem? Return-to-office calls are prompting employees to seek hybrid work options. Seventy-two per cent of job recruiters claim that companies that mandate a 5-day in-office week are becoming less competitive.

Is 60 the New 40? Celebrated food writer and TV cook, Nigella Lawson, recently revealed that getting older opens a world of possibilities to enjoy the 'great unfurling mystery of life.' Lawson, 64, believes that with age there is less pressure to conform. 'Why worry about being 60 when, in 10 years' time, it will seem laughably young by comparison? And if I don't get to see 70, then looking older will be the least of my troubles.'

Want to Live Longer? Here's How: Research reveals that just one hour of walking a day increases an average lifespan by six hours. If those over 40 were as active as the most active 25 per cent of the population, they could live 11 years longer.

Is the Assisted Dying Bill a Death Knell for Sick and Disabled? A controversial Assisted Dying bill is raising red flags. Critics say that it doesn't adequately protect those who are disabled or ill from being coerced to choose death over life given the prejudices of society and medical professionals who see the sick and disabled as social drains.

Can Higher Tariffs Stop Fentanyl Traffic? President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose higher tariffs on Mexico and China to stem the flow of fentanyl to the country. Almost 75,000 Americans died from synthetic drug overdoses in 2023. Overdoses from fentanyl lead all drug deaths in those who are 18-45.

Is Climate Finance a New Form of Exploitation? COP29 ended with an agreement for the richest countries to pay the poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations £237 billion a year to transition to green energy, as well as adapt to and recover from climate change. However, a report finds that developed countries owe developing countries $10 trillion a year for resource extraction, labour and land. Another report reveals that 72 per cent of funding to small island states in the Pacific Ocean is in the form of loans that create debtors.

DISCLAIMER: The articles on our website are not endorsed by, or the opinions of Shout Out UK (SOUK), but exclusively the views of the author.