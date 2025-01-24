We extract the best stories, so you don’t have to.

Marching for Women’s Rights: On Saturday, thousands marched to protest violence and misogyny against women, which has been declared a ‘national emergency.’ Statistics reveal that 20 per cent of all police-recorded crimes in a single year have been crimes of violence against women and girls.

The Trumpification of America: The inauguration of Donald Trump signalled a new chapter in American politics. Some of the new policies include: Restoring the name of Mount McKinley in Alaska, in honour of America's 25th president, William McKinley; re-establishing Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation; removing the cap on restricting the development of AI; withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization; requiring the US government to acknowledge two genders only and blocking federal money and grants that 'promote gender ideology'; declaring a 'national energy emergency'; pausing the ban on TikTok for 75 days; challenging birthright citizenship for children born to parents who lack permanent and legal immigration status.

Why are Japan's elderly choosing prison time? Twenty per cent of Japan's over 65s live in poverty. Theft is the most common crime among elderly prisoners. In 2022, theft comprised over 80 per cent of nationwide imprisonments for elderly women. A lack of caregivers, limited healthcare and abandonment by family members are the main reasons why so many elderly Japanese prefer the security and community of prison life to a life of lonely freedom.

Could Stress Help Us Survive? Following two years of heavy draught, a study of white-faced capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica revealed that elevated levels of stress hormones (glucocorticoids) gave them greater chances of surviving severe draughts.

Scotland Braces for a Mammoth Storm: The first red wind warning in 13 years has been issued in Scotland. Storm Éowyn is expected between 10.00 and 17.00 on Friday, posing a danger to life.

Oscars Make a Statement Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of the much-lauded French musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, made Oscars history by being the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for the Best Actress award. Some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have criticised the film for 'not [being] good trans representation.'

Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of the much-lauded French musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, made Oscars history by being the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for the Best Actress award. Some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have criticised the film for ‘not [being] good trans representation.’ Understanding the Chinese Zodiac: January 29th is the Chinese New Year. There are 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac. This year will mark the year of the Snake. The zodiac animals have a particular order, starting with the Rat and ending with the Pig. A person’s personality traits and luck are believed to be closely allied to their zodiac animal. Legend says that the Jade Emperor wanted to measure time, so he set up a race between all the animals, inviting them to cross a fast-flowing river and promising to name each year after the first 12 animals that crossed it to the finishing line, with the zodiac order representing that particular animal’s place in the race. What followed is a tale of competition, cunning and comradeship, giving us the 12 distinctive zodiacs.

