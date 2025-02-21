We extract the best stories, so you don’t have to.

The Danger of Science Illiteracy: Ignorance may be bliss, but it can also have catastrophic outcomes. In the 1960s, the auto industry claimed seatbelts wouldn’t save lives. Anti-vaxxers continue to refuse life-saving vaccines. And 25 per cent of the population still think the sun orbits the Earth. But taking a step back and admitting that we can be wrong goes against human nature. Until we learn to re-examine the evidence and swallow our pride, this destructive cycle of ignorance continues.

Ignorance may be bliss, but it can also have catastrophic outcomes. In the 1960s, the auto industry claimed seatbelts wouldn’t save lives. Anti-vaxxers continue to refuse life-saving vaccines. And 25 per cent of the population still think the sun orbits the Earth. But taking a step back and admitting that we can be wrong goes against human nature. Until we learn to re-examine the evidence and swallow our pride, this destructive cycle of ignorance continues. The Surprising New Status Symbols: A Birkin bag or a stay at an exclusive luxury resort no longer signals status. The wealthiest 1 per cent are opting for experiences that have little to do with money. From choosing to be ultra-private and not put your life on display, to indulging in certain types of leisure activities such as mindfulness and meditation while avoiding hustle culture, the new status symbols of the super-rich signal a moral choice to live differently.

A Birkin bag or a stay at an exclusive luxury resort no longer signals status. The wealthiest 1 per cent are opting for experiences that have little to do with money. From choosing to be ultra-private and not put your life on display, to indulging in certain types of leisure activities such as mindfulness and meditation while avoiding hustle culture, the new status symbols of the super-rich signal a moral choice to live differently. Why Germany’s Youth is Swinging to the Far-Right: In 2024, Pew research found that 26 per cent of German men had positive views of the AfD (a far-right populist party). Compared to other German political parties, the AfD has a strong presence on TikTok, with 539,000 followers. Amidst a wave of economic instability and rising crime, there is evidence that Germany’s young people (women as we all as men) are increasingly drawn towards traditional values and anti-immigration sentiment.

In 2024, Pew research found that 26 per cent of German men had positive views of the AfD (a far-right populist party). Compared to other German political parties, the AfD has a strong presence on TikTok, with 539,000 followers. Amidst a wave of economic instability and rising crime, there is evidence that Germany’s young people (women as we all as men) are increasingly drawn towards traditional values and anti-immigration sentiment. Trump the Peacemaker: Donald Trump has triggered peace talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The two countries are also working towards improving diplomatic and economic ties.

Donald Trump has triggered peace talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The two countries are also working towards improving diplomatic and economic ties. The Dark Side of Mindfulness: A 2022 study found that over 10 per cent of the 953 people who meditated regularly experienced adverse effects that impacted their lives. Ancient Buddhist scripture records symptoms of anxiety and depression that can occur post-meditation. As well as this, psychosis, dissociation and depersonalisation — when the world feels ‘unreal’ — have also been noted.

A 2022 study found that over 10 per cent of the 953 people who meditated regularly experienced adverse effects that impacted their lives. Ancient Buddhist scripture records symptoms of anxiety and depression that can occur post-meditation. As well as this, psychosis, dissociation and depersonalisation — when the world feels ‘unreal’ — have also been noted. Why Political Trust is in Decline: The latest research shows that since 1990, trust in parliament and government has declined on average between 8.4 and 7.3 per cent in democratic countries worldwide. The main cause concerns how politics is practised.

The latest research shows that since 1990, trust in parliament and government has declined on average between 8.4 and 7.3 per cent in democratic countries worldwide. The main cause concerns how politics is practised. Will the New Pope be Non-European? As Pope Francis battles double pneumonia, the Vatican prepares to elect a new pope from a group of 253 cardinals. Some of the speculated frontrunners include Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cardinal Raymond Burke from the United States of America, and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines.

That’s all from us this week. See you next Friday!

DISCLAIMER: The articles on our website are not endorsed by, or the opinions of Shout Out UK (SOUK), but exclusively the views of the author.