Why can’t governments catch terrorists? How do terrorists always stay one step ahead? In this episode of the podcast series, we dive into how violent extremist organisations wield and capitalise on emerging technology to propagate their harmful narratives, organise attacks, and recruit new members. Experts and on-the-ground organisations pick apart the growing reliance on technology to create and disseminate convincing misinformation with the potential to incite violence and spur hatred.

Media Minded explores the frightening world of misinformation and propaganda. Now in its fourth season, each episode tackles a new facet of the fight against violent extremism in West Africa. Aided by the rapid invention of new information and communication technologies, terrorist organisations have devised new ways to recruit and train members, and upend local communities with deadlier and more destructive tactics. Through interviews with leading counter terrorism experts, journalists, psychologists, and organisations fighting extremists in their communities, this series equips listeners with the knowledge and successful strategies to counter radicalisation at home.

Presented by Matteo Bergamini MBE.

Season 4 of this podcast is made possible thanks to the kind support and sponsorship of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre.