Is NATO the Problem? At the 2024 NATO summit in Washington this week, fresh promises were made to aid Ukraine towards victory against Russia. However, critics quickly called for ‘realism,’ arguing that encouraging ‘false hope’ could endanger NATO members and America and only block armistice negotiations.

Ancient Tribe Evicted: The Mashco Piro people of the Peruvian Amazon are the largest uncontacted tribe in the world. It's believed that tensions with loggers are pushing the tribe out of the rainforest and endangering its livelihood after more than fifty members were seen standing on the shore. President of regional Indigenous organization FENAMAD, Alfredo Vargas Pio said: 'This is irrefutable evidence that many Mashco Piro live in this area, which the government has not only failed to protect, but actually sold off to logging companies.'

Can Stem Cells Cure HIV? Globally, 39 million people live with HIV. A bone marrow transplant for cancer patients with HIV has so far cured seven people. Immunologists remain optimistically cautious, arguing that every follow-up of the HIV-free patients 'gives […] more confidence that we're not seeing viral reactivation.'

How Astronomy Can Help Spot Deep Fakes: A technique called the Gini Coefficient (GC) can be applied to spotting deep fakes. Traditionally used to measure wealth inequality, where great disparity in wealth produces a high GC, it can also be used to understand what galaxies look like by assessing the inequality between a given set of values in a frequency distribution. The human eye reflects objects and ambient light equally in both eyes. Comparing the eyes of an AI-generated image with a real one can reveal subtle but crucial differences that give it away as a deep fake. So, get your magnifying glass and start spotting the differences!

Should Biden Bow Out? Pressure is mounting on President Biden to drop out of the race. After a string of forgetful misquotes, mumblings and malapropisms — the latest being calling Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin 'a black man' in place of his name — it's becoming increasingly clear that Biden is a liability for the Democrats. But will he bow out gracefully or choose to go down fighting?

Say 'Cheese': Japanese scientists have successfully attached living skin tissue to a robotic face that can smile. The breakthrough could mean more life-like robots and safer testing methods for cosmetics and drugs that are absorbed through the skin.

Mind Over Matter: Seneca wrote: 'To have lived long enough depends neither upon our years nor upon our days, but upon our minds.' A recent study reveals that patients nearing death tend to use more positive language to make sense of the experience — suggesting that the process of dying may not be as unpleasant as previously thought. Perhaps, what matters more is the mindset with which one approaches the end of life.

