The Scottish education system is in crisis. With a pass rate at its lowest since 2007 and a widening attainment gap between richer and poorer kids for three consecutive years, First Minister, John Swinney, commented that: 'Covid has had a dashing effect on the educational opportunities of young people' — yet it was he who insisted on lengthy school closures during the pandemic.

The UK’s far-right rioting has mainly hit England, with Wales and Scotland remaining relatively calm. History may provide answers as to why that is. When looking at Britain, it’s England that has had the most widespread colonial influence and shows considerable ‘melancholia’ for the loss of the Empire. Could the rioters be disgruntled nostalgists? A YouGov poll reveals that 58 per cent of Britons expressed sympathy for those who protested peacefully. Colin Farrell Opens Up: In Bruges and The Batman actor Colin Farrell, decided to share his experience of looking after a special-needs child. Farrell’s 20-year-old son, James, has Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes serious physical and learning disabilities. The actor hopes to raise awareness for parents struggling to find care for special-needs children and envisions opening a unique camp where families can find the support they need.

In Bruges and The Batman actor Colin Farrell, decided to share his experience of looking after a special-needs child. Farrell’s 20-year-old son, James, has Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes serious physical and learning disabilities. The actor hopes to raise awareness for parents struggling to find care for special-needs children and envisions opening a unique camp where families can find the support they need. What’s Banksy’s Cryptic Message? Two new artworks appeared in London this week by the camera-shy Banksy. A leaning mountain goat and two amicable elephants have been painted on residential buildings, leaving onlookers wondering about the artist’s political message. Some have speculated that the mountain goat symbolises ‘the human race on the precipice,’ while others see the stencilled artwork as a reference to the ‘endangered Palestinian Mountain Gazelle.’ The elephants also drew speculation. ‘Ignoring the elephant in the room … perfect representation of the UK,’ wrote one commentator.

Two new artworks appeared in London this week by the camera-shy Banksy. A leaning mountain goat and two amicable elephants have been painted on residential buildings, leaving onlookers wondering about the artist’s political message. Some have speculated that the mountain goat symbolises ‘the human race on the precipice,’ while others see the stencilled artwork as a reference to the ‘endangered Palestinian Mountain Gazelle.’ The elephants also drew speculation. ‘Ignoring the elephant in the room … perfect representation of the UK,’ wrote one commentator. A Model for Misinformation? Researchers have come up with an innovative way to understand what happens when misinformation spreads. The Rumour Propagation Model likens the spread of misinformation to a nuclear reaction. Rumour spreading and fission (the reaction occurring inside nuclear reactors) have quite a bit in common. According to the model, rumours behave like neutrons (particles that kick-start nuclear reactions). These rumours are then seen by individuals who send them on to other people in a chain reaction.

Researchers have come up with an innovative way to understand what happens when misinformation spreads. The Rumour Propagation Model likens the spread of misinformation to a nuclear reaction. Rumour spreading and fission (the reaction occurring inside nuclear reactors) have quite a bit in common. According to the model, rumours behave like neutrons (particles that kick-start nuclear reactions). These rumours are then seen by individuals who send them on to other people in a chain reaction. Simone Biles Calls Out MyKayla Skinner: Taking three golds and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the super-gymnast, Simone Biles, posted a photo of her team winning gold with the provocative caption: ‘lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,’ echoing Skinner’s comments about the US women’s gymnastic team, but with a cheeky twist.

Taking three golds and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the super-gymnast, Simone Biles, posted a photo of her team winning gold with the provocative caption: ‘lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,’ echoing Skinner’s comments about the US women’s gymnastic team, but with a cheeky twist. Now You Can be Batman! For €4.9 million some of us can soon be the proud owners of the Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham, a Batman-inspired hypercar. The model is part of an exclusive series by Warner Brothers exploring the luxurious and high-tech world of Bruce Wayne. Three more Batman-themed automobiles are on the way and are expected to be sold to private collectors.

