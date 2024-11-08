Read Stories that Inspire Ideas!

America Votes Trump: In a historic election, Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris, receiving 295 electoral votes to Harris’ 226 votes. He will become America’s 47th president on January 20th. Trump’s victory signalled a landmark defeat for the Democrats with the Republicans making gains across all demographics and winning over battleground states such as Ohio and Florida.

Burger? 'Nein, danke' say the Swiss: The Swissveg association reports a 40 per cent rise in the number of vegetarians and vegans in Switzerland in the last five years. Young people are the biggest meat-free group, with those aged between 14-34 comprising 8.4 per cent of all Swiss vegetarians in 2024.

Can We Afford an M&S Christmas? The latest M&S Christmas Advert, starring Dawn French, is getting mixed reviews from viewers. One person writes: 'And pray tell how many hundreds of pounds would all that lot cost. M&S don't just do food, they do unaffordable food…not coming to a food bank near you for Christmas.' Another commented: 'Nothing to do with Christmas.'

It's Not All Fun and Gaming: Roblox, the popular gaming platform for children, has responded to complaints that it lacks strict safety protocols. As of next year, children aged 12 and younger will no longer be able to 'play, search, and discover unrated experiences.' Creators will need to ensure that their content meets the 'All Ages' criteria or the '9+' recommendations. Additionally, those under 13 will be banned from social online hangouts.

Is the U.S. About to See an Exodus of Celebrities? From America Ferrera to Whoopi Goldberg to Cher, the reascent of Donald Trump is a reason to leave the United States for good. But while these celebrities contemplate their new abodes, the infamous Andrew Tate has declared his intention to move back to America following Trump's victory.

Is Appetite at the Mercy of One Special Neuron? A new hunger-suppressing neuron — BNC2— has been discovered. Researchers say that understanding how BNC2 works could help provide new treatments for metabolic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

The Growing List of COP29 Absentees: Big names will be absent form the 29th annual climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. So far, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among a growing list of non-attendees.

