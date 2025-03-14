We extract the best stories, so you don’t have to.

What is POLG? This week, the sad news of the passing of Prince Frederik of Luxemburg at age 22 from a rare genetic disorder, has placed a spotlight on the condition that affects approximately 1 in 10,000 people worldwide. POLG is a genetic mitochondrial disorder caused by mutations in the POLG gene that depletes the body’s cells of energy, leading to progressive multiple organ disorder and failure. There is currently no known cure for the disease.

Vatican fights misinformation: Since being treated for double pneumonia, the Vatican has been quick to negate conspiracy theories that claim the Pope has died and that his death is being kept a secret. This is not the first time the Pope has been the victim of false and fake news. AI-generated images of him frequently circulate the internet.

Is it 'common sense' to drop school leaving age to 14? The Scottish Tories have argued that a 'hybrid education' which may include apprenticeships and college should be offered to 14 and 15-year-olds who wish to leave school. The Education Secretary, Jenny Gilruth has said the proposal shows Victorian-era values: 'The Tories should say what they mean — they want to see working-class children leave school at 14 and leave academic pursuits to the middle and upper class.'

Does the nipple need emancipation? Ofcom has received almost 1,000 online complaints after Sabrina Carpenter's sexually explicit Brit Awards performance and Charlie XCX's revealing outfit. During one acceptance speech, Charlie XCX said: 'I feel like we're in the era of free the nipple though, right?'

Do you have spiritual boredom? A new study finds that people can experience detrimental spiritual boredom during spiritual practices such as meditation and yoga. First author, Thomas Götz, argues: 'Our research shows that boredom in spiritual contexts can pose a serious obstacle, which reduces the transformative power of these practices.'

Is ADHD really on the rise? More than 44 people in every thousand are being prescribed ADHD medication in England. But are we getting sicker or has ADHD become a convenient excuse for some people to secure Personal Independence Payments and an extra 15 minutes on their A Level paper, asks one critic. The incentives to claim ADHD are numerous, but the reality is that not all of us may be genuinely ill.

Can beavers counteract climate change? The humble beaver is proving to be one of nature's best defences against a volatile ecosystem, so it's a good thing that they've been allowed to return. Beavers, or castor fiber, are natural-born semiaquatic engineers. Their damn-building skills can prove invaluable in areas threatened by drought and flooding. The damns help land to release water more slowly, easing flooding and helping to stop drought. Beaver 'wetlands' also help block wildfires, as their vegetation is usually well-watered.

That's all from us this week. See you next Friday!

