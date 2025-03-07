We extract the best stories, so you don’t have to.

Vance Pooh-poohs ‘Coalition of the Willing’: Following a breakdown of Ukraine-Russia peace talks, the political world has split between two camps: Britain & Europe vs the United States. Vice President JD Vance has dismissed plans by Europe to deploy peacekeeping ground troops in Ukraine, broadly termed the ‘coalition of the willing.’ Vance commented: ‘If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.’

Stranger Things Star Calls Out Sexism: Responding to an array of unkind remarks about her changed appearance, Millie Bobby Brown has accused the press of 'bullying,' saying: 'I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.'

Oscars Buzz: Marking a shift for independent filmmaking, Anora was the big winner, taking home five Oscars including Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Adrien Brody, who took home the Best Actor award, was heavily criticised for his 'self-indulgent' speech which broke Oscars' records at five minutes and 40 seconds. In the ultimate irony, Demi Moor, 62, lost out to Mikey Madison, 25, for the Best Actress award. Moor earned high praise for her portrayal of an ageing actress who takes radical steps to revive her career in The Substance.

Why Do We Eat Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday? This week was Shrove Tuesday, better known as, stuff your face with pancakes day. But why is the humble pancake the ultimate food of choice? Traditionally, Shrove Tuesday marks a feast day before Lent on Ash Wednesday. Pancakes offer the perfect opportunity to use up eggs and fats before embarking on 40 days of fasting for Easter.

Understanding the UK's 'Youth Job Crisis': Almost 1 million young people, or 1 in every 8, between the ages of 16 and 24 are neither in education, employment or training (neets). Some of the reasons for the rise in neets include underfunding for employment support, the Covid-19 pandemic and a rise in youth mental health issues.

Gen Z and Medical Misinformation: Gen Z has been accused of taking health advice from an 'open sewer' of medical misinformation. Research shows that 91 per cent of Gen Z take health advice from social media. From coffee enemas to drinking vinegar to slim down, Influencers use TikTok to promote wellness tips that are not backed by science and that tend to be overwhelmingly 'misleading.' Despite this, 1 in 5 Gen-Zers say they trust social media over a doctor's advice.

Gen Z has been accused of taking health advice from an ‘open sewer’ of medical misinformation. Research shows that 91 per cent of Gen Z take health advice from social media. From coffee enemas to drinking vinegar to slim down, Influencers use TikTok to promote wellness tips that are not backed by science and that tend to be overwhelmingly ‘misleading.’ Despite this, 1 in 5 Gen-Zers say they trust social media over a doctor’s advice. Will Aspirin be the New Cancer Drug? New research shows that aspirin could help stop certain cancers from spreading by stimulating the immune system. Dr Jie Yang from the University of Cambridge said: ‘Aspirin, or other drugs …, have the potential to be less expensive than antibody-based therapies, and therefore more accessible globally.’

